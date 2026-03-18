Gudi Padwa Bank Holiday On March 19, Are Banks Shut In Your State?

Banks to Remain Closed in Many States. |

Mumbai: Bank holidays in India depend on regional festivals, so closures may vary from state to state. On March 19, 2026, banks will remain closed in several states due to festivals like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telugu New Year, Sajibu Nongmapanba, and the first day of Navratri. Customers are advised to check the holiday status in their specific state before visiting bank branches.

States Where Banks Are Closed

On this day, banks will be closed in states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Manipur. These closures are because of regional celebrations linked to the beginning of the Hindu New Year in different parts of the country.

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Why These Festivals Matter?

Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra and Goa as the start of the new year according to the Hindu calendar. Ugadi marks the new year in states like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. Sajibu Nongmapanba, also known as Cheiraoba, is celebrated in Manipur as the Meitei New Year. The first day of Navratri is also observed on the same date, making it a significant festive day across regions.

Other Bank Holidays in March

March 2026 includes several other bank holidays depending on the state. Festivals like Holi, Shab-I-Qadr, Eid-Ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti will also lead to bank closures in different cities. The exact dates and closures may differ based on local observances.

What Customers Should Do?

Since bank holidays differ across states, customers should plan their visits in advance. Even if physical branches are closed, online banking services, ATMs, and mobile banking will continue to function normally. This ensures that most banking activities can still be carried out without visiting a branch.