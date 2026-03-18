Stock Market Holiday Schedule March 2026, Check Trading Status For Gudi Padwa, Eid, Navratri & Key Closure Dates

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Mumbai: Traders and investors often get confused during festival periods about whether stock markets are open or closed. For March 2026, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open between March 19 and March 21.

During these three days, all segments-including equity, equity derivatives, currency, and commodities-will function normally. Even though festivals like Gudi Padwa, Eid, and Navratri fall around this period, none of these days are official trading holidays. So, regular buying and selling activities will continue without interruption.

Eid Holiday Falls on Weekend

In 2026, Eid al-Fitr is expected on March 21, which is a Saturday. Since Indian stock markets remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, there will be no additional market holiday due to Eid.

This means traders do not need to adjust their plans, as the market would be closed anyway as part of the weekend schedule.

Earlier Holiday in March

At the beginning of the month, the stock market was closed on March 3, 2026, on the occasion of Holi. This was one of the few official holidays in March.

Upcoming Market Holidays

Looking ahead, there are two important stock market holidays later in the month:

March 26, 2026 – Closed for Ram Navami

March 31, 2026 – Closed for Mahavir Jayanti

On both these days, there will be no trading activity on NSE and BSE across all segments.

What Traders Should Know?

Overall, March 2026 has limited market holidays, apart from weekends. Despite multiple festivals during the month, only a few are recognised as official trading holidays.

Investors should always check the official holiday calendar to plan trades better and avoid confusion during festive periods.