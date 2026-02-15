Bank Holidays In February 2026, Will Banks Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days?

In February 2026, banks will remain closed for six days after February 15. |

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a bank holiday list every year. These holidays include weekly offs, national holidays, and state-specific festivals.

In February 2026, banks will remain closed for six days after February 15. However, online banking services will continue to work normally.

Full List of Bank Holidays in February 2026

February 1 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 8 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 14 (Second Saturday) – Bank closed

February 15 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 18 (Wednesday) – Losar (State holiday in Sikkim)

February 19 (Thursday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (State holiday in Maharashtra)

February 20 (Friday) – Statehood Day (Holiday in Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh)

February 22 (Sunday) – Weekly holiday

February 28 (Fourth Saturday) – Bank closed

Banks remain open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.

Will Banks Remain Closed for 3 Days in a Row?

In some states, banks will remain closed for three consecutive days due to local festivals and special occasions:

February 18 – Sikkim (Losar)

February 19 – Maharashtra (Shivaji Jayanti)

February 20 – Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh (Statehood Day)

This three-day closure will apply only in these states, not across the entire country.

Types of RBI Holidays

RBI divides bank holidays into three main categories:

Under the Negotiable Instruments Act – Cheque clearing and branch services are affected.

RTGS Holiday – RTGS transactions at branch level do not take place.

Annual Closing of Accounts – Usually on April 1 for financial year closing.

No Impact on Digital Banking

Even when bank branches are closed, digital services like UPI, NEFT, IMPS, internet banking and ATM services will work 24/7. Customers can transfer money, pay bills and shop online without any problem.

However, cheque clearing and branch-related services may face delays.

What Should Customers Do?

- Complete important banking work in advance.

- Use digital banking options for cash and transfers.

- Check state-specific holidays before visiting your bank branch.