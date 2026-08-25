September 2026 Bank Holidays, Here's When Will Banks Remain Closed In Your City?

Banks will close on several regional festivals, all Sundays and two Saturdays in September 2026. |

Mumbai: Banks across India will remain closed on several days in September 2026 because of regional festivals, local observances and scheduled weekend holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar applies to public and private sector lenders, including State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, festival-related closures will vary across states and cities.

Janmashtami closures

On September 4, banks will remain closed for Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi or related celebrations in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Gangtok , Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.

September 12 will be a nationwide bank holiday as it is the second Saturday. Guwahati will also observe the Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Ganesh Chaturthi holidays

Banks will close on September 14 in Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Vijayawada for Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Puja, Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata or Hartalika.

On September 15, bank branches will remain shut in Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji for Samvatsari, Nuakhai or the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Read Also Complete List Of Bank Holidays In India 2026

Other regional holidays

Banks in Guwahati, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will remain closed on September 21 for the Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva or Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi.

Ranchi branches will close on September 22 for Karma Puja, while banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s birthday.

Gangtok will observe a bank holiday on September 25 for Indrajatra. September 26 will be a nationwide closure because it is the fourth Saturday.

Banks will also remain closed on all Sundays during the month.

Digital services to continue

These holidays are determined under the Negotiable Instruments Act and relevant state government notifications. Customers should check the holiday applicable to their city before visiting a branch.

Although branch counters will remain unavailable, mobile banking, internet banking, UPI services and ATMs are expected to function normally. Customers requiring cheque clearance, cash deposits or other branch-based services should complete them in advance.