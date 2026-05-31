Banks To Remain Closed For 11 Days Next Month, RBI Holiday Calendar Shows Multiple Weekend & Regional Holidays Across India

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Mumbai: If you have important banking work in June 2026, it is advisable to plan ahead. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on several days due to weekends, regional festivals and religious holidays.

During these holidays, branch services such as cash deposits, cash withdrawals, cheque clearances, demand drafts and locker-related work may not be available. However, digital banking services will continue to function normally.

Key Bank Holidays in June

Several regional and religious holidays fall in June.

On June 15, banks in Aizawl will remain closed for Young Mizo Association (YMA) Day. Banking services in Bhubaneswar will also be affected due to Raja Sankranti celebrations.

On June 25, banks in Vijayawada will remain closed for Muharram.

On June 26, banks in many major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Patna, Bhopal, Jammu, Srinagar, Ranchi and Raipur will remain closed due to Muharram.

On June 29, banks in Shimla will be shut for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

On June 30, banks in Aizawl will remain closed because of the local holiday Remna Ni.

Weekend Closures

As per RBI rules, all banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In June 2026, banks will be closed on June 13 (second Saturday) and June 27 (fourth Saturday).

Banks will also remain closed on all Sundays — June 7, 14, 21 and 28.

Online Banking Will Continue

Customers need not worry as most banking services are now available online.

Money transfers, UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking, utility bill payments and recharges can be done without visiting a bank branch. ATM services and card payments will also remain available.

Important Advice for Customers

Customers who need to deposit cheques, access lockers, prepare demand drafts or complete documentation-related work should check the holiday list in advance.

Experts also advise keeping sufficient cash before long holiday periods, as ATM usage may increase. Planning banking activities early can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.