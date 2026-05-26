Banks To Remain Closed For Bakrid 2026 In Several Cities, Check May 27 & 28 Holiday Details Inside

Banks To Remain Closed In Several Cities on Bakrid. |

Mumbai: Banks across many Indian cities will remain shut on May 27 and May 28 for Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or Bakri Eid.

Since the festival depends on moon sighting, different states and cities may celebrate it on different days. Because of this, bank holidays have been announced on separate dates across the country.

People planning bank-related work are advised to check local holiday schedules before visiting branches.

Cities Where Banks Will Be Closed On May 28

According to the holiday schedule, banks will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, in several cities for Bakrid celebrations.

These cities include:

- Aizawl

- Belapur

-Bengaluru

- Chennai

- Hyderabad

- Jaipur

- Jammu

- Mumbai

- Nagpur

- Panaji

- Patna

- Shillong

- Srinagar

- Vijayawada

Customers in these cities may experience branch closures for the day.

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Online Banking Services Will Continue

Even though bank branches will remain closed, digital banking services are expected to work normally.

Customers can continue using:

- Internet banking

- Mobile banking apps

- UPI payment services

- ATM withdrawals

- Online fund transfers

This means most daily banking activities can still be completed without visiting a branch.

Why Eid al-Adha Is Celebrated?

Eid al-Adha is one of the most important festivals in Islam. It is celebrated by Muslims across the world and represents sacrifice, faith and charity.

The festival remembers Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to God. According to Islamic belief, Ibrahim was asked in a dream to sacrifice his son Ismail as a test of faith. Before the sacrifice happened, God replaced Ismail with a ram, showing mercy and acceptance of Ibrahim’s devotion.

Tradition Of Qurbani During Bakrid

During Bakrid, many families perform Qurbani, where animals such as goats, sheep, cows or camels are sacrificed.

The meat is usually divided into three parts. One portion is kept for the family, another is shared with relatives and friends, while the third part is distributed among poor and needy people.