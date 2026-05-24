Eid al-Adha 2026: Essential Dos And Dont's To Follow On The Auspicious Occasion Of Bakra Eid

By: Sunanda Singh | May 24, 2026
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important Islamic festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. This year, the festival is expected to be observed on May 28.
PTI Photo
Dos: Start the day by performing the special Eid prayers at mosques or prayer grounds with family and community members.
Don'ts: Prepare meals thoughtfully and avoid wasting meat or other food items.
Farooq Sayed
Dos: If performing animal sacrifice, ensure it is done humanely and according to Islamic guidelines.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Don'ts: Avoid sacrificing certain other protected cattle, which are legally and religiously forbidden, like cows and bulls.
(Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)
Dos: One of the key teachings of Eid al-Adha is charity. Distribute a portion of the meat among the poor and needy.
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Don'ts: Celebrate respectfully without causing inconvenience to neighbors or the community.
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