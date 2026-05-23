When Is Eid-Ul-Adha 2026? Date, Rituals And Historical Significance Of Bakra Eid

When Is Eid-Ul-Adha 2026 | Canva

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. Eid al-Adha is the second major festival of Islam, which centres around the ritual sacrifice of an animal (Qurbani). It falls on the 10th of Dhu'l-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha is also pronounced Eid al-Azha and Eidul Azha, primarily in Iran and influenced by the Persian language, in the Indian subcontinent. In Turkish-speaking countries, the festival is called Kurban Bayramı.

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Eid al-Adha in 2026

In 2026, Eid-ul-Adha is expected to be observed on May 28 in India, depending on the regional sighting of the crescent moon. Since the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the exact date may vary from country to country. The day following the sighting of the crescent moon signifies the start of the 12th and last Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, during which the festival occurs.

Unwavering faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim

The festival commemorates the unwavering faith and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham). According to Islamic belief, Allah asked Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as a test of faith. Just as he was about to obey the command, Allah replaced his son with a huge ram, and rewarded Ibrahim’s devotion and obedience. The story symbolises sacrifice, trust in God and compassion.

Marks the conclusion of Mecca

Eid-al-Adha also marks the conclusion of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is one of the five pillars of Islam. On this day, Muslims perform Qurbani, the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a goat, sheep or camel. After that, the meat is traditionally divided into three parts: one for the family, one for relatives and friends, and one for the poor and needy.

Rituals to perform on Eid al-Adha

On the day of the festival, people should wake up early, take a holy bath in the early morning before sunrise and wear new clothes. Devotees should gather at mosques or open grounds for special Eid prayers. After that, families and friends should exchange greetings of “Eid Mubarak” and prepare festive meals and sweets.