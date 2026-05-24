AIMIM Leader Waris Pathan Flags Water Shortage, Poor Arrangements For Goats Ahead Of Bakri Eid |

Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan on Sunday said that several people who had brought goats ahead of the time of sacrifice were facing difficulties due to lack of proper arrangements, including shortage of drinking water for the animals.

Speaking to ANI, Pathan said, “We met with officials and the police, and many people have complained that they have brought goats and are facing problems here. We will speak to the police about what arrangements have been made because this is the time of sacrifice.”

#WATCH | Mumbai: AIMIM leader Waris Pathan says, "We met with officials and the police, and many people have complained that they have brought goats and are facing problems here. We will speak to the police about what arrangements have been made because this is the time of… pic.twitter.com/ybAPL62nG3 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2026

He said AIMIM corporators and party members had also visited the spot to take stock of the situation. Pathan further said that despite permission being granted, basic facilities were not in place.

“Our corporators and AIMIM team have come with us. We will also complain to the state government that you have given permission, yet there is a problem with drinking water here. There is a shortage of water. The animals are facing difficulties. Seeing all this, we will submit a memorandum,” he added.

Pathan said the matter would be taken up with the concerned authorities and a formal memorandum would be submitted over the lack of arrangements and the difficulties being faced by people and animals at the site.

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. Eid al-Adha is the second major festival of Islam, which centres around the ritual sacrifice of an animal (Qurbani). It falls on the 10th of Dhu'l-Hijja, the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Adha is also pronounced Eid al-Azha and Eidul Azha, primarily in Iran and influenced by the Persian language, in the Indian subcontinent. In Turkish-speaking countries, the festival is called Kurban Bayramı.

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