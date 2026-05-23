Bakri Eid 2026: West Bengal Govt Declares May 28 A Public Holiday, Cancels May 26-27 Leave | File pic

Kolkata: The West Bengal government on Saturday declared May 28 as a public holiday on the occasion of Eid al-Adha (Bakrid), while revising its earlier holiday cycle, an official order said.

In an order, the West Bengal government also cancelled the previous holidays on May 26 and 27, and mentioned that both days will be observed as working days.

"In terms of Notification No. 4188-F(P2) dated 27th November, 2025, 26th May, 2026 (Tuesday) and 27th May, 2026 (Wednesday) were declared as public holidays on account of the Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) and Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) respectively. Now, information has been received that Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) will be observed on 28th May, 2026 (Thursday). Accordingly, in partial modification of the aforesaid notification, the Governor is pleased to declare 28th May, 2026 (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid)," the official notification said.

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"Consequent upon the above, the holidays notified earlier for 26th May, 2026 (Tuesday) and 27th May, 2026 (Wednesday) on account of the Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) and Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid), respectively, are hereby cancelled. Accordingly, 26th May, 2026 (Tuesday) and 27th May, 2026 (Wednesday) will be working days for all offices, institutions and establishments to which the aforesaid notification applies," the notification added.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God. The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

The day starts with the offering of namaz, which is considered compulsory before observing Qurbani (sacrifice) of animals. Afterwards, the meat, along with other sweet dishes are distributed among poor people and relatives. People visit each other's homes on the festival, exchanging greetings and delicious food.

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