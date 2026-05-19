Mumbai Muslim MLAs Meet Chief Secretary Over Bakri Eid Transport; Action Ordered Against Vigilantes | File pic

Mumbai: Muslim MLAs from the Mumbai region met Maharashtra Chief Secretary Rajesh Agrawal on Tuesday to discuss issues relating to the transport of sacrificial animals for Bakri Eid later this month.

Khatik Organisation Also Attended

Among those present at the meeting were MLAs Abu Azmi, Aslam Shaikh, Sana Malik, Rais Shaikh, former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, besides representatives of the All India Khatik Organisation.

Shaikh said that following the meeting, Agrawal directed the police administration to take legal action against vigilantes who stop vehicles transporting animals ahead of Bakri Eid on May 28.

Deonar Slaughter Fee Cut from Rs 200 to Rs 20

Shaikh said that several measures had been introduced to facilitate Bakri Eid arrangements across the state. According to him, the slaughter fee at the Deonar slaughterhouse has been reduced from Rs 200 to Rs 20 for the festival period. The number of designated qurbani (animal sacrifice) sites in Mumbai has also been increased from 70 to 109. Housing societies that had earlier received permission for qurbani will continue to be allowed, while shopkeepers have now also been granted permission.

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Shaikh further stated that although the sale and purchase of goats and sheep without tagging is generally prohibited, a temporary relaxation has been granted in view of Bakri Eid. Animals without tags will also be permitted for trade during the festival season. The Chief Secretary reportedly instructed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the state Animal Husbandry Department to implement the relaxation.

The meeting was attended by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), along with principal secretaries from the departments of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Rural Development, Cooperation and Marketing. Municipal commissioners from across Maharashtra joined the discussions via video conferencing.

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