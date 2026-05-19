Navi Mumbai Doctors Bring Woman Back To Life After 50 Minutes Of CPR Following Sudden Cardiac Arrest | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 48-year-old woman was brought back to life after her heart stopped for nearly 50 minutes following a sudden cardiac arrest at NewEra Hospital in Navi Mumbai, where doctors performed prolonged CPR and a life-saving angioplasty to save her.

Pulse Stable Initially, Then Sudden Collapse

The woman, identified as Meherbi, a housewife from Vashi, had arrived at the hospital with complaints of chest pain, uneasiness and excessive sweating for the past two to three hours, which doctors said were classic warning signs of a heart attack.

Hospital officials said her pulse and blood pressure were initially stable and she was immediately evaluated with an ECG and administered emergency medication. However, her condition suddenly deteriorated and she collapsed into cardiac arrest within minutes of admission.

45-50 Minutes of Continuous CPR

Doctors said she became unresponsive with no detectable pulse or blood pressure, following which cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was started immediately. She was intubated and placed on ventilator support while monitors showed a life-threatening ventricular tachycardia rhythm. The medical team administered multiple DC shocks and emergency medications during the resuscitation process.

Despite the critical condition, doctors continued CPR for nearly 45 to 50 minutes before successfully restoring her pulse and blood pressure. She was later maintained on triple inotropic support.

Defibrillation Helped Restore Normal Rhythm

“This was an extremely critical case where every second mattered. The patient initially presented with symptoms of a heart attack, most likely due to an acute blockage in the coronary artery, and rapidly went into cardiac arrest,” said Dr. Gaurav Surana.

“In such situations, the heart stops pumping effectively and immediate action is the only chance of survival. Continuous CPR and timely defibrillation helped maintain blood flow to vital organs and restore a normal rhythm,” he added.

Off Ventilator by Day 3, Shifted to Ward on Day 4

Once stabilised, the patient was shifted to the cath lab for coronary angiography, which revealed significant blockages in the coronary arteries. Doctors then performed a successful angioplasty to restore blood flow to the heart.

Following the procedure, the patient was monitored in the ICU, where her condition gradually improved over the next two days. Doctors reduced inotropic support and successfully weaned her off ventilator support. By the third day, she was mobilised out of bed and shifted to the ward on the fourth day.

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'We Almost Lost Her, It Feels Like a Miracle'

Doctors said delayed treatment could have resulted in severe complications, including prolonged hypoxia, repeated ventricular tachycardia episodes, neurological deficits, low heart pumping capacity or death.

“The incident was extremely frightening for us. We almost lost her, but the doctors and staff acted quickly and never gave up. Seeing her recover and return home feels like a miracle,” a family member said.

Dr. Mataprasad Gupta said timely medical intervention, advanced cardiac care and coordinated emergency response systems is very important in saving critically ill patients.

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