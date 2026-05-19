MNS Demands Marathi Announcements On Navi Mumbai International Airport Flights, Warns Of Protests | File Photo

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders have demanded that all flights operating from Navi Mumbai International Airport make announcements in Marathi along with Hindi and English, alleging discrimination against Maharashtra’s official language.

Passengers Complained of Hindi, English Only

In a letter dated May 19, addressed to the IndiGo manager at the airport, MNS leader and corporator Abhijeet Anant Desai said several Marathi-speaking passengers had complained that announcements onboard flights departing from the Navi Mumbai airport were being made only in Hindi and English.

“The Navi Mumbai airport is located in Maharashtra, but it appears that the authorities have forgotten this fact. Why are announcements being made only in Hindi and English?” the letter stated.

Marathi Now a Classical Language

Desai further pointed out that Marathi is the official language of Maharashtra and recently received the status of a classical language from the Union government. “Despite this, why is Marathi being sidelined? This is our question,” he said.

The MNS leaders demanded immediate implementation of Marathi announcements on all incoming and outgoing flights operating from the airport. They warned that failure to comply could trigger protests by the party.

“If Marathi announcements are not started immediately, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will not allow even a single flight to take off in the future,” the letter warned. “If any law-and-order situation arises, the responsibility will lie with the authorities.”

The letter was also signed by Sandesh Thakur and Gajanan Shrikrishna Kale.

Airport authorities while receiving the memorandum is informed to have stated that the matter would be forwarded to the concerned department for further action.

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