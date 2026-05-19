Maharashtra Deploys 706 Water Tankers Across 15 Districts As Heat Intensifies Scarcity, Says Official Report | Representative Image

Mumbai: With soaring temperatures intensifying water scarcity across Maharashtra, the state government has continued large-scale tanker-based drinking water supply operations in several drought-hit districts. According to an official report covering the period from May 11 to May 17, 2026, drinking water is currently being supplied through 706 tankers to 633 villages and 1,652 hamlets across 15 districts in the state.

33 Govt, 669 Private Tankers Deployed

The tanker fleet includes 33 government-owned tankers and 669 private tankers deployed to meet the growing demand for drinking water in rural areas where wells, borewells and smaller water sources have either dried up or become insufficient due to the severe summer heat.

Among all regions, the Thane division has the highest number of affected settlements, with water being supplied to 177 villages and 572 hamlets through 155 tankers. The Nashik division follows closely, where 159 tankers are supplying drinking water to 156 villages and 444 hamlets.

Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Divisions

In the Pune division, tanker services are being provided to 145 villages and 572 hamlets using 131 tankers. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division has recorded the highest deployment of tankers in the state, with 244 tankers supplying water to 138 villages and 64 hamlets facing acute shortages.

In the Amravati division, 17 tankers have been deployed to supply water to 17 villages. Officials said that no tanker supply is currently required in the Nagpur division, indicating comparatively better water availability in that region.

The state administration has intensified monitoring of the water scarcity situation through coordination among district authorities, gram panchayats and the water supply department. Officials said all necessary measures are being taken to ensure uninterrupted and safe drinking water supply to citizens in affected areas.

Along with tanker supply, the government is also focusing on alternative water management measures, including the use of supplementary water sources, acquisition of wells and planned utilisation of available water storage facilities.

Officials said preparations are underway to deploy additional tankers in severely affected areas if temperatures continue to rise in the coming weeks. The administration has been instructed to remain alert and respond swiftly to any escalation in the drinking water crisis during the peak summer season.

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