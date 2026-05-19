Turbhe Residents Block Thane-Belapur Road Against Waste-To-Energy Project, Dumping Ground |

Residents of Turbhe staged a road blockade on the Thane-Belapur Road on Monday in protest against the proposed Waste-to-Energy (CBG) project and the existing dumping ground in the area. The agitation was led by senior corporator Suresh Kulkarni, who had been on an indefinite hunger strike against the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation demanding relocation of the projects.

Slogans Against Civic Body Over Pollution

The protest witnessed large participation from local residents, who raised slogans against the civic body and expressed concerns over pollution, health hazards and environmental damage allegedly caused by the dumping ground and the proposed compressed biogas (CBG) facility.

Speaking during the agitation, Kulkarni had said, “The only demand of the people of Turbhe was that the dumping ground and the Waste-to-Energy (CBG) project should be shifted out of the area. Until these projects were relocated, our fight would continue.”

Warning of Intensifying Agitation

He had also warned that the agitation would intensify if the civic administration failed to respond. “The municipal corporation must fulfil our demands at the earliest. Otherwise, this indefinite hunger strike and protest movement would become more intense in the coming days,” he had said.

Residents participating in the protest had claimed that the projects would adversely impact the quality of life in the locality and accused the civic administration of ignoring public opposition.

A large number of protesters and residents from the Turbhe division were present during the road blockade demonstration.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike was called off on Tuesday after officials from the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation assured the protesters that a meeting would be held to discuss their demands and the issues related to the dumping ground and the proposed CBG project.

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