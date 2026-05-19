Maharashtra Signs MOUs For 25,400 MW Nuclear Capacity, ₹6.5 Lakh Crore Investment, 1.23 Lakh Jobs |

Mumbai: Maharashtra has taken a major step towards strengthening India’s clean energy mission by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with four leading companies for nuclear energy generation projects with a combined proposed capacity of 25,400 MW. The projects are expected to attract investments worth Rs 6.5 lakh crore and create around 1.23 lakh jobs across the state.

MOUs Signed at Mantralaya with CM Fadnavis

The agreements were signed during a meeting held at Mantralaya in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The companies involved in the agreements include NTPC Limited, Adani Power, Reliance Industries Limited and Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Fadnavis said Maharashtra has immense opportunities in the clean energy sector and nuclear energy will play a crucial role in ensuring sustainable and low-carbon power generation. He stated that the investments would not only accelerate the state’s energy production capacity but also create large-scale employment opportunities.

Maharashtra Committed to India's Net-Zero Goal

Fadnavis said the Central government has set a target of making India an “energy-rich nation” with net-zero carbon emissions, and Maharashtra is committed to contributing significantly towards this national objective. He expressed confidence that the investments in nuclear energy projects would strengthen India’s clean energy ambitions and help Maharashtra remain at the forefront of sustainable energy generation.

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The Chief Minister also assured full cooperation from the state government to companies investing in the sector. He directed the firms to expedite the implementation process and begin surveys for proposed project sites at the earliest. Relevant state departments, he said, would extend all necessary assistance for smooth execution of the projects.

Among the proposed investments, Adani Power plans to invest Rs 1.5 lakh crore to generate 6,000 MW of nuclear energy, creating around 12,000 direct and indirect jobs. Reliance Industries will invest Rs 2 lakh crore for 7,200 MW power generation capacity and is expected to create more than one lakh employment opportunities. NTPC Limited will invest Rs 1 lakh crore for another 7,200 MW project, generating around 5,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited of the Bajaj Group will invest Rs 2 lakh crore to develop 5,000 MW nuclear energy capacity and create around 3,000 jobs.

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