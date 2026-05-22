SBI Branch Services May Face Six-Day Disruption, Weekend, Strike & Eid Holidays Could Affect Banking Operations

SBI branch services may remain disrupted for up to six days | File Image |

Mumbai: Customers of the State Bank of India (SBI) may face difficulties in branch banking services for up to six days starting May 23, 2026. The possible disruption is due to a combination of weekend holidays, a proposed two-day employee strike and Eid-ul-Adha holidays in some regions.

People who need to visit SBI branches for important work are advised to complete their tasks before May 23 to avoid inconvenience.

However, digital banking services such as internet banking, mobile banking, ATM transactions and UPI payments are expected to continue without interruption.

Read Also SBI Advises Customers To Use Digital Banking Services Ahead Of Nationwide Staff Strike

Weekend Holidays To Begin From May 23

The first two days of the disruption period will begin with the regular weekend closure of banks.

May 23 falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, when banks remain closed across the country. May 24 is a Sunday, which is also a weekly bank holiday.

As a result, SBI branches will remain shut for two consecutive days during the weekend.

SBI Staff Federation Announces Proposed Strike

The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation has announced a proposed strike on May 25 and May 26, which fall on Monday and Tuesday.

The strike has been called over several employee-related issues, including recruitment concerns and the selection of National Pension System (NPS) fund managers.

The federation has also raised objections regarding outsourcing of jobs, equality-related issues within SBI, career progression policies, HRMS-related concerns and other employee welfare matters.

If the strike takes place as planned, branch operations across many parts of the country could be affected.

Eid-ul-Adha Holidays In Some Regions

According to the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar, banks in Jammu and Kashmir may remain closed on May 27 and May 28 due to Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid) celebrations.

The festival is expected to be celebrated on different dates in different parts of the country, while Jammu and Kashmir may observe holidays on both days.

Online Banking Services To Continue

Even if branch operations are affected, SBI customers will still be able to use online services normally.

ATM withdrawals, UPI payments, internet banking and mobile banking services are expected to remain operational during the entire period.