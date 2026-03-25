Bank Holidays In April 2026: Multiple Closures Ahead, Check Full List Including Weekends & Key Festival Dates

Banks will remain closed on multiple days in April 2026 due to festivals, annual closing and weekends. |

Mumbai: Banks across India will remain closed on multiple days in April 2026 due to festivals, regional events and regular weekend holidays. Customers are advised to plan their banking work in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Month Begins with Closure

The first bank holiday falls on April 1, observed as the annual closing of accounts. On this day, banks carry out financial year-end work, so branches remain closed in most parts of the country.

Festival-Based Holidays

Several holidays in April are due to festivals celebrated across different states.

April 2: Maundy Thursday (Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram)

April 3: Good Friday (most cities)

April 14: Ambedkar Jayanti, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year and other festivals (most regions)

April 15: Bengali New Year, Bohag Bihu, Vishu, Himachal Day (select cities)

April 16: Bohag Bihu (Guwahati)

April 20: Basava Jayanti, Akshaya Tritiya (Bengaluru)

April 21: Garia Puja (Agartala)

These holidays vary by state, so bank closures may differ depending on location.

Weekend Closures Add to Holidays

In addition to festival holidays, banks will also remain closed on regular weekends.

Sundays: April 5, 12, 19, 26

Second Saturday: April 11

Fourth Saturday: April 25

These weekly offs increase the total number of non-working days for bank branches.

Digital Banking Still Available

Even though bank branches will remain closed on these days, online banking services will continue to work. Customers can use mobile banking apps, internet banking and UPI for transactions without any interruption.

Plan Your Banking Work

With several holidays lined up, customers should complete important tasks like cheque deposits, cash withdrawals or branch visits in advance. This will help avoid delays during the holiday period.