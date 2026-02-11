 Bank Strike On February 12? Services May Face Disruption As Unions Push For Five-Day Work Week
Bank unions have called a nationwide strike on February 12, raising concerns about possible disruption in public sector banks. No official holiday has been declared yet. Private banks are likely to function normally. The main demand is a five-day work week and opposition to new Labour Codes.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Bank unions have called a nationwide strike on February 12, raising concerns about possible disruption in public sector banks. (Symbolic Image) | ANI

Mumbai: Will banks remain closed on February 12? A fresh strike call by major bank unions has created uncertainty about banking services across the country.

Bank of Baroda (BoB) has informed stock exchanges that several bank unions have called for a nationwide strike on Thursday, February 12, 2026. The bank said services may be affected if the strike takes place.

However, no official holiday has been declared so far by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) or the government. This means banks are expected to function normally unless further notice is issued.

Which Unions Have Called The Strike?

The strike has been jointly called by:

- All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA)

- All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA)

- Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI)

These unions represent employees and officers mainly from public sector banks.

BoB said it is taking necessary steps to ensure smooth functioning of branches and offices. Still, it warned that operations could be affected if employees participate in large numbers.

Private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank and Axis Bank are expected to remain open, as their staff are not part of these unions.

Why Are Unions Protesting?

According to reports, the strike is against the four new Labour Codes notified by the Centre in November. These new rules will replace 29 old labour laws. Unions claim the changes are not worker-friendly and may affect employee rights.

The protest is also linked to an earlier nationwide strike on January 27 by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU). That strike disrupted operations in several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank.

Key Demand: Five-Day Work Week

The main demand of bank unions is the introduction of a five-day work week in banks. Currently, banks remain closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays.

Unions want all Saturdays to be holidays. They say this was agreed upon in the 12th Bipartite Settlement signed in March 2024 with the Indian Banks' Association, but government approval is still pending.

Until an official notice is issued, banks are expected to operate normally on February 12.

