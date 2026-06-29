Bank Holidays In July 2026: State-Wise Closures On Festivals, Commemorative Days

As July 2026 approaches, bank customers planning branch visits are advised to check the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar in advance.

Apart from weekly weekend closures, banks in several states will remain shut on different dates due to regional festivals, cultural events, and commemorative observances.

Since bank holidays are not uniform across India, customers are encouraged to verify local branch schedules before planning important financial transactions.

According to the RBI calendar, bank holidays in July 2026 are spread across multiple states.

On July 6, banks will remain closed in Mizoram on the occasion of Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day, which is associated with the state’s largest women’s welfare organisation.

On July 9, 2026, banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for Beh Deinkhlam, an important cultural and religious festival celebrated by the Pnar (Jaintia) community.

On July 16, banks will be closed in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Manipur due to celebrations of Ratha Yatra and Kang (Rathajatra), along with Harela festival observances in Uttarakhand.

On July 17, banks in Meghalaya will observe a holiday to mark the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh, a prominent historical figure in the state’s history.

On July 18, banks in Sikkim will remain closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi, a Buddhist festival commemorating Lord Buddha’s first sermon at Deer Park in Sarnath.

On July 22, banks in Tripura will be closed for Kharchi Puja, a major festival in Agartala that involves worship of the 14 ancestral deities known as Chaturdasha Devata.

These state-specific holidays highlight India’s diverse cultural and religious calendar, where banking operations are affected regionally rather than nationwide.

Customers are therefore advised to plan visits to bank branches carefully, especially for services that require physical presence such as cheque clearance, cash deposits, or documentation-related work, as digital banking services may not fully replace branch-dependent transactions.