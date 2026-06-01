Complete List of Bank Holidays in India 2026

Customers use digital banking platforms as banks across India observe national, regional and weekend holidays during 2026 | Representational Image

Key Takeaways

● Bank holidays in India are influenced by national events, regional festivals, religious observances, and banking regulations.

● Holiday schedules vary across states, making location-specific verification important before planning banking activities.

● Banks remain closed on all Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays every month.

● Regional festivals and local observances often create state-specific closures beyond nationally recognised holidays.

● Digital banking services like UPI, internet banking, and ATM withdrawals usually remain operational during holidays.

● Branch-based services such as cheque clearance and manual processing may face delays during bank closures.

● Checking the list of bank holidays regularly helps individuals and businesses avoid disruptions and plan efficiently.

Planning financial activities becomes much easier when you know in advance which days banks will remain closed. Whether it is scheduling branch visits, cheque clearances, business payments, or travel-related transactions, checking the list of bank holidays can help avoid unnecessary delays.

In India, bank holidays are influenced by a combination of national holidays, regional festivals, religious observances, and banking regulations. This means holidays can vary from one state to another, even within the same month.

Understanding how these holidays are structured can help you plan your banking activities more efficiently throughout 2026.

How Bank Holidays Work in India

Bank holidays in India are not limited to national celebrations alone.

They are generally classified into:

National holidays observed across the country

Regional holidays based on state-specific festivals

Religious observances affecting selected regions

Weekly closures such as second and fourth Saturdays

This structure is why banks in one state may remain operational while banks in another are closed.

Complete List of Bank Holidays in India 2026

Below is a broad overview of major holidays expected to affect banking operations in 2026. Actual applicability may vary by state.

Why Bank Holidays Differ Across States

India follows a state-wise holiday structure for banks, which creates variations in the list of bank holidays.

● Certain regional festivals are observed only in specific states, leading to localised bank closures.

● Cultural and religious celebrations vary across regions, which influences holiday schedules.

● State governments and banking authorities may declare additional holidays based on local observances.

Because of this, it is important to verify holidays applicable to your specific location.

Understanding Weekend Bank Closures

Apart from festival and public holidays, banks also follow fixed weekly closures.

● All banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

● Sundays are regular weekly holidays for banks across India.

● First, third, and fifth Saturdays are usually working days unless they coincide with another declared holiday.

Being aware of this schedule helps avoid confusion while planning branch visits.

What Banking Services Continue During Holidays?

Even when branches are closed, several banking services usually remain available.

● UPI transactions, internet banking, and mobile banking services generally continue functioning normally. Customers can also use digital services for tasks like online zero balance account opening without visiting a branch.

● ATM withdrawals and online fund transfers can still be carried out during most holidays.

● However, services involving branch processing, cheque clearance, or manual verification may be delayed until the next working day.

This makes digital banking especially useful during holiday periods.

Tips to Plan Better Around Bank Holidays

A little preparation can make banking during holiday periods much smoother.

● It is helpful to complete important branch-related tasks before long holiday weekends.

● Keeping digital payment methods active ensures uninterrupted access to essential banking services.

● Reviewing monthly holiday schedules in advance can help you avoid delays in critical transactions.

● Businesses should especially plan settlements and approvals ahead of regional holiday periods.

These small steps can help you manage your finances more efficiently throughout the year.

Final Thoughts

Bank holidays in India are influenced by a combination of national events, regional festivals, and banking regulations. This creates a diverse holiday structure where closures can vary significantly across states and months.

Understanding the list of bank holidays for 2026 can help you plan transactions, avoid delays, and manage financial activities more smoothly. It becomes particularly important for branch visits, cheque clearances, and business-related banking tasks.

At the same time, the availability of digital banking services has made it easier to continue many essential transactions even during branch closures.

Checking holiday schedules regularly and planning ensures a more seamless banking experience throughout the year.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Why do bank holidays vary across states in India?

Bank holidays vary because different states observe different regional festivals, cultural events, and local holidays in addition to national holidays.

2. Are all banks closed on the same days in India?

No, while national holidays apply across the country, many bank holidays are state-specific and may differ by region.

3. Do online banking services work during bank holidays?

Yes, services such as UPI, internet banking, mobile banking, and ATM withdrawals usually continue to function during bank holidays.

4. Are banks closed every Saturday in India?

No, banks are generally closed only on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with all Sundays.

5. Why is it important to check the list of bank holidays in advance?

Checking the holiday list helps you plan branch visits, cheque deposits, business payments, and other banking activities without delays.