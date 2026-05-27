Stock Market Holiday On May 28? NSE, BSE To Stay Shut For Bakri Id, Here's What Traders Should Know

Indian stock markets, including NSE and BSE, will remain closed on May 28 for Bakri Id. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Thursday, May 28, on account of Bakri Id, giving traders a shortened trading week. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE will suspend trading activities for the day.

The holiday is part of the official 2026 trading calendar announced by the exchanges earlier this year.

Trading To Remain Suspended On NSE And BSE

Equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts segments will remain shut on May 28.

This is the second major market holiday in May after Maharashtra Day on May 1, when trading activity was also suspended.

With the Bakri Id holiday, eight out of the 16 scheduled market holidays for 2026 have already passed.

More Market Holidays Ahead In 2026

After May 28, Indian stock markets will remain closed on seven more occasions during the remaining months of the year.

The next trading holiday is scheduled for June 26 on account of Muharram.

Later in the year, markets will also remain shut for Ganesh Chaturthi on September 14, Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Dussehra on October 20, Diwali Balipratipada on November 10, Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 24 and Christmas on December 25.

These holidays apply to major market segments across NSE and BSE.

Read Also Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

MCX And NCDEX Trading Timings

The commodity market will follow a slightly different schedule.

The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session on May 28 but trading will restart in the evening session.

However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will stay closed for both trading sessions throughout the day.

According to MCX’s annual calendar, the exchange has 16 trading holidays in 2026 with partial or full-day closures.

Four Holidays Falling On Weekends

Some important holidays in 2026 fall on weekends and therefore will not lead to extra trading breaks.

These include Mahashivratri on February 15, Eid-Ul-Fitr on March 21, Independence Day on August 15 and Diwali Laxmi Pujan on November 8.

Although Diwali Laxmi Pujan falls on a Sunday this year, exchanges will still conduct the traditional Muhurat Trading session on November 8. The timing for the special one-hour session will be announced closer to the festival.