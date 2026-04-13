Stock Markets To Stay Shut On April 14 For Ambedkar Jayanti, MCX Closed In Morning Session But Open For Evening Trade

Markets to remain shut on Ambedkar Jayanti on 14th April 2026. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, April 14, on the occasion of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

There will be no trading on both major exchanges — BSE and NSE. This includes equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments.

Trading will resume on Wednesday, April 15.

Read Also Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

MCX timing for the day

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also follow a partial holiday schedule.

There will be no trading in the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. However, trading will take place in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:55 PM.

List of key holidays in 2026

April 14 is the last market holiday for the month. The next trading holiday will be on May 1 for Maharashtra Day.

Other important holidays in 2026 include Bakri Id (May 28), Muharram (June 26), Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Dussehra (October 20), Diwali-Balipratipada (November 10), Guru Nanak Jayanti (November 24), and Christmas (December 25).

Overall, around 10 more trading holidays are scheduled for the rest of the year.

Markets under pressure

The stock market has been under pressure due to global tensions. After rising about 6 percent last week, markets fell sharply on Monday.

The Sensex dropped nearly 1,700 points, falling below 76,000 to an intraday low of 75,868. The Nifty 50 also declined around 500 points to touch 23,556.

Global tensions impact sentiment

The fall came after talks between the US and Iran ended without any agreement. This increased uncertainty in global markets.

Concerns also rose after the US announced a possible blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, which may impact global oil supply.

These factors have made investors cautious, leading to sharp movements in the market.