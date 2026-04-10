Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

Mumbai: India’s stock markets will remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading will not take place in equity, equity derivatives, or other segments on this day. Both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will stay shut.
Three-Day Market Break Next Week
Along with the April 14 holiday, the stock market will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday. This means investors will not be able to buy or sell shares for three consecutive days. Regular trading will resume on the next working day after the holiday.
Second Holiday In April
This is the second major market holiday in April. Earlier, markets were closed on April 3 due to Good Friday. These holidays are part of the official trading calendar released by stock exchanges for the year 2026.
Impact On Trading Activity
Short breaks like these can affect trading volumes for a short time. However, such holidays do not have any long-term impact on the market. Investors are advised to plan their trades and investments in advance to avoid inconvenience.
Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026
After April 14, there are several more market holidays in 2026. These include:
May 1 – Maharashtra Day
May 28 – Bakrid
June 26 – Muharram
September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20 – Dussehra
November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada
November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti
December 25 – Christmas
On these days, there will be no trading on both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.
What Investors Should Do?
Investors should keep these dates in mind and plan their trading strategies accordingly. Knowing market holidays in advance helps avoid missed opportunities and ensures better financial planning.