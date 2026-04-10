Stock Markets To Remain Shut For 3 Days Next Week As April 14 Holiday Extends Weekend Trading Break

India’s stock markets, including Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange, will remain closed for three days next week due to Ambedkar Jayanti and the weekend. |

Mumbai: India’s stock markets will remain closed on April 14 on the occasion of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Jayanti. Trading will not take place in equity, equity derivatives, or other segments on this day. Both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange will stay shut.

Three-Day Market Break Next Week

Along with the April 14 holiday, the stock market will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday. This means investors will not be able to buy or sell shares for three consecutive days. Regular trading will resume on the next working day after the holiday.

Second Holiday In April

This is the second major market holiday in April. Earlier, markets were closed on April 3 due to Good Friday. These holidays are part of the official trading calendar released by stock exchanges for the year 2026.

Impact On Trading Activity

Short breaks like these can affect trading volumes for a short time. However, such holidays do not have any long-term impact on the market. Investors are advised to plan their trades and investments in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Read Also Indian Stock Market Closed Today On Account of Good Friday, Next Trading Session On April 6

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

After April 14, there are several more market holidays in 2026. These include:

May 1 – Maharashtra Day

May 28 – Bakrid

June 26 – Muharram

September 14 – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20 – Dussehra

November 10 – Diwali Balipratipada

November 24 – Guru Nanak Jayanti

December 25 – Christmas

On these days, there will be no trading on both Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange.

What Investors Should Do?

Investors should keep these dates in mind and plan their trading strategies accordingly. Knowing market holidays in advance helps avoid missed opportunities and ensures better financial planning.