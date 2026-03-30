 Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut Tomorrow For Mahavir Jayanti
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Stock Market Holiday: NSE, BSE Shut Tomorrow For Mahavir Jayanti

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Trading across NSE and BSE in equity, derivatives, and currency segments will be suspended. The holiday shortens the trading week, with markets also shut on April 3 for Good Friday. Normal trading activity will resume on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Monday, March 30, 2026, 02:42 PM IST
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Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, on account of Mahavir Jayanti. |

Mumbai: Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, on account of Mahavir Jayanti, a gazetted public holiday observed across the country. Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading across equity, derivatives, and currency segments.

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, a key religious festival in Jainism, and is widely observed with nationwide closures of institutions and financial markets.

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The holiday also results in a shortened trading week for Dalal Street, with markets operating only on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Additionally, markets will remain closed again on Friday, April 3, for Good Friday, further reducing trading sessions for the week.

Investors and traders are advised to plan their transactions accordingly, as no buying or selling of securities will take place on the holiday. Normal trading will resume on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.

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