Stock Market Crash: Sensex Falls 1,100 Points Nifty Slips Below 22,600 As ₹8 Lakh Crore Wealth Wiped Out

Indian stock markets fell sharply on March 30, with Sensex down 1,100 points and ₹8 lakh crore wealth erased. |

Mumbai: On Monday, March 30, 2026, Indian stock markets saw a steep fall. The Sensex dropped around 1,100 points to near 72,480, while the Nifty fell 337 points to 22,482, slipping below the 22,600 mark. Markets traded close to the day’s low levels.

Banking Stocks Lead The Decline

Banking and financial stocks were the biggest losers. Indices like Nifty Bank, PSU Bank, and Financial Services recorded the sharpest declines. Heavy selling pressure in these sectors pulled the overall market lower.

Broad Market Also Under Pressure

The fall was not limited to large-cap stocks. Midcap and smallcap stocks also saw strong selling. The midcap index dropped about 2.28 percent, while the smallcap index fell around 2.32 percent.

Metal and oil & gas sectors performed relatively better but still lost early gains during the day.

Rising Market Fear Indicator

India VIX, also known as the fear index, jumped nearly 8 percent. This shows that uncertainty and nervousness among investors have increased significantly.

Global Factors Add To Pressure

Global tensions also impacted the market. Rising conflict in the Middle East and attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen pushed Brent crude prices close to USD 115–USD 116 per barrel. This raised concerns about supply disruptions and higher inflation.

Five Key Reasons Behind The Fall

Rupee Weakens: The rupee fell sharply and crossed Rs 94 per dollar after initial gains, increasing investor worries.

Surge In Crude Oil Prices: Higher crude prices may increase inflation and hurt India’s economy.

US-Iran Conflict Impact: Growing tensions in the Middle East weakened global markets.

RBI Tightening Measures: RBI imposed limits on banks’ forex positions, leading to a fall in banking stocks.

FII Selling Continues: Foreign investors are continuously selling Indian stocks, adding pressure on markets.