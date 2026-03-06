Stock Market Slides: Sensex Falls 1,097 Points, Nifty Drops Below 24,450 Amid Banking Pressure

The Indian stock market witnessed a sharp fall on Friday. |

Mumbai: Both the benchmark indices declined significantly in intraday trade, leading to weak investor sentiment.

During the session, the Nifty slipped below the 24,450 mark, falling by around 315 points. Meanwhile, the Sensex dropped nearly 1,097 points, reflecting broad selling across sectors.

The biggest pressure came from banking stocks. The Bank Nifty index fell more than 1,269 points, intensifying the overall market decline. Because banking stocks carry heavy weight in the indices, their fall pulled the entire market lower.

When banking stocks decline sharply, the impact is usually visible across the broader market. This was clearly seen on Friday as both the Sensex and Nifty moved significantly lower.

Five Major Reasons Behind the Market Fall

Rising Tensions in West Asia: Geopolitical tensions in West Asia have increased investor concerns. The ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran has raised fears about possible disruptions to global energy supply. As a result, investors became cautious and avoided taking risks in the market.

Surge in Crude Oil Prices: Brent crude oil prices jumped nearly 5 percent on Thursday to around USD 86.28 per barrel. For a country like India, which imports a large portion of its oil, higher crude prices can increase inflation and put pressure on the economy.

Weak Global Market Signals: Global market cues were also negative. US markets closed lower on Thursday, and several Asian markets showed weakness as well. These global trends affected investor sentiment in Indian markets.

Continuous Selling by FIIs: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to pull money out of Indian equities. On Thursday alone, FIIs sold shares worth around Rs 3,752.52 crore. In March so far, their total selling has reached nearly Rs 16,000 crore, adding pressure on the market.

Pressure on Banking Stocks: Banking stocks faced heavy selling. The Bank Nifty index declined by about 1 percent. Rising crude oil prices have raised concerns about higher inflation, which may delay interest rate cuts. This uncertainty negatively affected banking sector stocks.