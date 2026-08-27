Raksha Bandhan 2026 Sweet Treats: 7 Fun & Delicious Desserts To Make With Your Siblings At Home |

Raksha Bandhan celebrations are incomplete without something sweet, but this year, why not make the dessert part of the sibling bonding too? Skip the usual box of mithai and head to the kitchen to whip up something together or surprise your brother or sister with a homemade treat. From desi classics with a contemporary twist to trendy, chocolate-loaded creations, here are seven desserts that are perfect for a young, fun-filled Rakhi celebration.

1. Dubai Chocolate Modak

Give the festive modak a viral twist with the flavours of Dubai chocolate. Think a rich chocolate shell filled with crunchy kataifi, pistachio cream and nuts. It is indulgent, visually impressive and perfect for siblings who love keeping up with the latest food trends.

2. Strawberry Cheesecake Bites

These cute, bite-sized treats are perfect for a Raksha Bandhan celebration. A buttery biscuit base topped with creamy cheesecake filling and fresh strawberry compote makes them feel like a café-style dessert that siblings can easily prepare together.

3. Chocolate Hazelnut Barfi

Give traditional barfi a Gen Z-approved makeover with chocolate and hazelnuts. The rich, fudgy mithai can be topped with crushed hazelnuts, a drizzle of chocolate or even a little edible gold for an extra festive finish. It is also easy to cut into small squares and serve like homemade dessert bites.

4. Mango Tiramisu

A fruity spin on the classic Italian dessert, mango tiramisu is perfect for those who prefer their sweets light, creamy and refreshing. Layers of biscuits, mango puree and mascarpone or whipped cream come together to create a no-bake dessert that looks straight out of a café.

5. Mini Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake

This one brings together two crowd-favourite desserts in one indulgent creation. A soft sponge cake soaked in a rich milk mixture can be infused with saffron and cardamom, then topped with whipped cream, pistachios and tiny pieces of rasmalai.

6. Biscoff Shahi Tukda

Take the classic shahi tukda and give it a contemporary upgrade with Biscoff. Instead of the usual preparation, use caramelised Biscoff spread or crushed biscuits along with creamy rabri. The combination of crispy bread, rich milk and the spiced sweetness of Biscoff makes this a dessert both traditional and trendy.

7. Brownie Ice Cream Sandwich

Bake or buy fudgy brownies and sandwich a generous scoop of vanilla, chocolate or coffee ice cream between two pieces. Roll the edges in sprinkles, chocolate chips or crushed cookies for an extra fun sibling-made treat.