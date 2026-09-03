NSE Self-Listing Off The Table After IPO? BSE CEO Flags Regulatory Roadblock

NSE Self-Listing Off The Table |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) cannot list or trade its shares on its own platform following its proposed initial public offering under the existing regulatory framework, BSE Managing Director and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy has said, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

The clarification comes amid speculation over whether the NSE IPO could eventually pave the way for the exchange’s shares to trade on its own platform after initially listing on the BSE.

NSE Rules Out Offer Document Addendum

According to the report, BSE’s compliance team approached NSE to determine whether it planned to seek regulatory permission for self-trading and file an addendum to its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

“NSE has confirmed no addendum will be issued for self-trading along with offer document,” Ramamurthy said.

NSE reportedly described speculation surrounding such a move as “speculative and baseless”.

Ramamurthy also pointed out that BSE had sought permission in 2017 to trade its shares on its own exchange but was not permitted to do so.

Derivatives Volumes Under Pressure

Commenting on the recently introduced Closing Auction Session (CAS), Ramamurthy said limited liquidity had affected participation and weighed on index option volumes.

“Liquidity is an important requirement of a CAS system. Due to lack of liquidity in CAS, participation has lacked. Index volumes have come down,” he said.

Separately, NSE’s monthly equity derivatives turnover reportedly dropped to Rs 34.48 lakh crore in August, its lowest since November 2023.

BSE’s August turnover stood at Rs 32.2 lakh crore, its lowest since June 2025.

Meanwhile, BSE shares jumped as much as 4.68% on Thursday to Rs 3,316.50.