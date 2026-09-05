FPJ Quick Take At 5 PM: 'Forces Neutralise LeT's Yasir In J&K, Swatantra Bhardwaj In Police Custody'; Your Daily Evening Guide To News That Matters

Stay informed without the overload. Every evening, we bring you the day's biggest developments in one fast, balanced digest. No fluff, no sensationalism. Just straightforward reporting to help you understand the news behind the headlines and stay ahead with The Free Press Journal’s essential daily evening guide:

1. Teachers’ Day 2026: PM Modi Highlights President Murmu’s Message On Knowledge, Values, Curiosity And ‘Nation First’

PM Narendra Modi highlighted President Droupadi Murmu’s Teachers’ Day message, stressing teachers’ role in shaping destinies through knowledge, values and motivation while encouraging curiosity, independent thinking and a ‘Nation First’ spirit. (Read more...)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

2. Operation Ashdar: Pakistani LeT Terrorist Yasir Killed In J&K's Budgam; AK Rifle, War-Like Stores Recovered By Army, Police And CRPF

The joint operation by the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF also recovered an AK rifle and war-like stores. Security forces are investigating his local links. (Read more...)

Operation Ashdar: Pakistani LeT Terrorist Yasir Killed In J&K's Budgam; AK Rifle, War-Like Stores Recovered By Army, Police And CRPF | X / ANI & File phohto

3. Ganpati Celebrations: ‘DJ Noise Similar To An Earthquake’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Roots For Traditions Over Decibels Ahead Of Ganeshotsav

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police reiterated DJ restrictions, saying decibel meters will be deployed at key locations and violators exceeding permissible noise limits will be booked during the festival. (Read more...)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | X / @Devendra_Office

4. Swatantra Bhardwaj Sent To One-Day Police Custody After Arrest In Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Report

Police are also investigating allegations involving criminal intimidation, SC/ST Act provisions and a separate POCSO case following complaints of threats and online harassment. (Read more...)

Swatantra Bhardwaj | X

5. RBI Clears LIC To Acquire Up To 9.99% Stake In ICICI Bank, Sets One-Year Window

RBI has allowed LIC to acquire up to 9.99% of ICICI Bank’s share capital or voting rights within one year, subject to regulatory and statutory conditions. (Read more...)

Reserve Bank of India |

6. 'Looks 20 Years Younger': Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Buzz

The clip crossed 5.44 lakh views within hours. Pappu Yadav or his office has not confirmed the reason behind his transformation. (Read more...)

Pappu Yadav | X

7. Belgium’s Chocolate Tribute To India Gate For PM Modi Melts On The Way, Carries World War History

On Friday, the Embassy of Belgium shared a post on X, sharing the picture of the unique gift before it broke. (Read more...)

🍫🇧🇪 The viral India Gate made of chocolate you were wondering about…



PM @Bart_DeWever had hoped to present this sweet Belgian creation to PM @narendramodi. Unfortunately, it broke!



But PM is determined that it finds its way to PM Modi & India — next time! pic.twitter.com/wcQplZ0UPM — Belgium in India (@BelgiuminIndia) September 4, 2026

8. Mumbai Cricket Team Documentary: MCA Seeks BCCI Nod To Chronicle Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali & Vijay Hazare Trophy Season

The Mumbai Cricket Association plans a fly-on-the-wall documentary on its senior men’s team’s 2026-27 domestic season. (Read more...)

9. Assam’s Rangpur Sivasagar Ensemble Nominated For UNESCO World Heritage Status; Know About The Historic Ahom Capital

The historic complex represents the capital of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled the Brahmaputra Valley for six centuries. (Read more...)

On 19.06.2026, @IndiaatUNESCO formally submitted Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble- capital of the Ahom dynasty that ruled the Brahmaputra Valley unbroken for six centuries - for UNESCO World Heritage status under criteria (iii) & (iv).



This historic complex houses Assam’s finest Ahom… pic.twitter.com/nkHsaSIgoh — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 4, 2026

10. 'Felt Cheated, Worst Phase Of My Life': Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Isha Rikhi Opens Up On Separation From Badshah For FIRST Time

She revealed that she repeatedly fought with her mother over sharing wedding photos and claimed Badshah was showing her a “different picture” after the posts surfaced. (Read more...)