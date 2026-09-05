Ganpati Celebrations: ‘DJ Noise Similar To An Earthquake’: Maharashtra CM Fadnavis Roots For Traditions Over Decibels Ahead Of Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has compared the sound generated by DJ systems to that of an earthquake and urged people to celebrate the festival in a traditional manner.

Speaking to reporters in Pune on Friday, Fadnavis said, “The noise generated from a DJ system is similar to the noise of an earthquake. I am of the view that people must be taken into confidence and consensus should be reached on how to celebrate the Ganpati festival in a traditional manner.”

Fadnavis further emphasised that the joy of celebrating festivals increases when they are observed traditionally, even as the use of DJ systems during festivities has grown in recent years.

“To do away with such practices, there is a need to build consensus by holding dialogue among all stakeholders,” the chief minister said.

Mumbai Police reiterate no-DJ rule

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has reiterated restrictions on the use of DJs during the festival, citing the Bombay High Court's 2018 directions. Officials said strict enforcement would help curb noise pollution across the city.

According to police, none of the city's major Ganpati mandals has so far sought clearance to use DJ systems during the festival.

To strengthen enforcement, decibel meters will be provided to police personnel deployed at key locations, including Lalbaug, Girgaon and Juhu Chowpatty.

Police warn of action

“The permissible noise level is 55 dB during the day and 45 dB at night. Anybody violating these parameters will be booked,” an officer said.

Police officials noted that noise levels during festivals can significantly exceed permissible limits, sometimes reaching between 90 and 120 dB.

Officials also warned that Ganpati mandals found violating noise-related guidelines could face consequences during the following year's celebrations.

“If we find Ganpati mandals violating the guidelines, we may withhold permission for them to celebrate the festival next year,” an officer said.