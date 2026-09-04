Mumbai This Weekend: From Krishna Bhajan Jamming & Dahi Handi Celebrations To Ganpati Making Workshops, Check Out These Events |

Mumbai is gearing up for a festive weekend filled with music, devotion, theatre and celebrations. With Janmashtami and Dahi Handi festivities taking over the city, Mumbaikars can also look forward to Krishna-themed musical evenings, a theatrical journey through the life of Lord Krishna and the first major Ganpati Aagmans of the season. Here’s your guide to what’s happening across Mumbai this weekend.

Krishna Bhajan Evening

Spend an evening immersed in Krishna bhajans, music and collective devotion at Bridavana. Led by Gayatri Iyer, the soulful gathering invites people to sing along to timeless Krishna bhajans and enjoy an intimate evening of music and spirituality. Whether you regularly attend bhajan sessions or simply want a peaceful musical experience, the event welcomes everyone.

When: September 5, 7 PM onwards

Where: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Udyan, Mumbai

Krishna Through The Flute

Experience Krishna through the timeless sound of the flute at this specially curated musical evening by renowned flautist Varsh Jain. Performing with a live ensemble featuring sitar, violin, tabla, dholak, keyboard, guitar and chorus singers, Jain will bring together popular Krishna songs and bhajans with Indian classical improvisation.

The evening will also feature flute and sitar jugalbandies, taking audiences beyond familiar devotional songs and exploring emotions of love, joy, devotion and inner peace through music.

When: September 6

Where: The Pavilion by QUORUM, Mumbai

Mere Krishn: A Live Theatrical Experience

Take a theatrical journey through the life and teachings of Shree Krishn with Mere Krishn. The production unfolds across 21 scenes, covering his childhood in Vrindavan, the Mahabharat and his final moments in Dwarka.

Combining theatre, music, dance and multimedia, the production explores the divine, human and philosophical sides of Krishna while presenting his story through a visually rich and engaging format.

When: September 5–7, 1 PM & 6 PM

Where: Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli

Ganpati Making Workshop

Get ready for Ganeshotsav by making your very own Bappa. These hands-on workshops give participants an opportunity to work with clay and create their own Ganpati idol from scratch.

With multiple locations and slots available across the city, the workshops are ideal for families, children and anyone looking to make their Ganeshotsav celebration more personal. Seats are limited and bookings are available on BookMyShow.

When: September 5–27, multiple slots

Where: Andheri, Bandra, Girgaon & Lokhandwala

Ganpati Aagman

The festive mood will continue with several prominent Ganpati mandals welcoming their idols on September 6. The Lalbaug-Parel belt is expected to witness some of the biggest Aagman celebrations, with devotees gathering to catch the first glimpse of their beloved Bappa.

Expect vibrant processions, dhol-tasha performances, music and huge crowds as Mumbai officially begins warming up for the upcoming Ganeshotsav season.

When: September 6

Where: Various locations, particularly the Lalbaug-Parel belt

Dahi Handi Celebrations Across Mumbai

Mumbai will come alive with the traditional Dahi Handi celebrations on September 5. Several neighbourhoods and popular venues across the city are expected to host celebrations featuring Govinda teams, human pyramids, music and festive energy. It’s a great opportunity to step out and experience one of Mumbai’s most vibrant cultural traditions.

When: September 5

Where: Various locations across Mumbai