Janmashtami 2026: ISKCON Juhu To Offer '1008 Bhoga' To Lord Krishna With Sushi, Tacos, Pizza & 100+ Cuisines

Janmashtami 2026: ISKCON Juhu To Offer '1008 Bhoga' With Sushi, Tacos, Pizza & 100+ Cuisines |

This Janmashtami, devotees in Mumbai are in for a grand culinary celebration as ISKCON Juhu prepares a massive 1008 Bhoga spread to mark the birth of Lord Krishna. The special offering, being presented as the world’s largest vegetarian spread, will feature an astonishing variety of dishes inspired by cuisines from across the globe.

The grand spread will be available at the temple on September 5 from 12 PM onwards, allowing devotees to witness and experience the elaborate Janmashtami offering.

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What makes the celebration particularly unique is the sheer variety of food prepared for the occasion. The 1008 Bhoga will feature more than 100 different cuisines from around the world, bringing together Indian and international flavours on one massive vegetarian spread.

From familiar favourites to global delicacies, the special menu is expected to include tacos, sushi, pizza, garlic bread, salads, cakes and Asian platters, among several other preparations. The diverse selection gives the traditional bhoga offering a distinctly global touch while keeping it completely vegetarian.

The 1008 Bhoga is part of ISKCON Juhu's special celebrations for Krishna Janmashtami, one of the most important festivals dedicated to Lord Krishna. In Hindu tradition, devotees prepare and offer an elaborate selection of food to the deity as an expression of devotion and gratitude.

The scale of the offering is what makes this year's celebration particularly eye-catching. With 1,008 preparations and dishes representing cuisines from different parts of the world, the spread is expected to be both a spiritual offering and a visual feast for devotees visiting the temple.

The special bhoga will be presented at ISKCON Juhu on September 5 from 12 PM onwards. Devotees planning to visit can look forward to an unusual combination of faith, food and culture as traditional Janmashtami celebrations meet flavours from around the world.

Event Details:

Venue: ISKCON Juhu, Mumbai

Date: September 5, 2026

Time: From 12 PM onwards

Special Attraction: 1008 Bhoga featuring 100+ global cuisines