Powerful Quotes By Lord Krishna From The Bhagavad Gita On Janmashtami: 'Those Who Open Their Mouth Without Opening Their Mind Often Have To Eat Their Words' |

As devotees across the world celebrate Krishna Janmashtami, the festival is also a beautiful occasion to revisit the timeless wisdom associated with Lord Krishna. His teachings in the Bhagavad Gita continue to offer valuable lessons on life, self-control, duty, relationships and finding inner peace.

On this auspicious day, here are some powerful quotes that remind us to think before we speak, control our desires and focus on becoming better versions of ourselves.

“Those who open their mouth without opening their mind often have to eat their words.”

This quote reminds us that words carry weight. Speaking without thinking can often lead to regret, while keeping an open and thoughtful mind helps us communicate with greater wisdom.

“There are three gates to this self-destructive hell: lust, anger, and greed. Renounce these three.”

Krishna's teaching highlights how uncontrolled desires, anger and greed can disturb our peace. Letting go of these emotions can help us lead a more balanced and meaningful life.

“Pleasure from the senses seems like nectar at first, but it is bitter as poison in the end.”

Not everything that feels good in the moment is good for us in the long run. The quote encourages us to look beyond temporary pleasure and make choices that bring lasting happiness and peace.

“Don’t try to be someone better; try to be an example of something better.”

Instead of constantly comparing ourselves with others, this thought encourages us to focus on our own actions and values. Being a good example can inspire people more powerfully than simply trying to appear better than them.

“Those who don’t respect themselves are the most agitated when others don’t respect them.”

True confidence begins within. When we value ourselves and understand our own worth, the opinions and behaviour of others have less power to disturb our inner peace.