As Ganeshotsav DJ Row Continues, Pune Has 121 Notified Areas Under Maharashtra Noise Pollution Rules - Full List Here | AI-generated

Pune: Amid the growing debate over noise pollution during Ganeshotsav, a 2018 Maharashtra government notification lists 121 areas in Pune under different categories for implementation of noise pollution standards. The notification was issued by the Urban Development Department on June 30, 2018, under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000.

It classifies notified areas as industrial, commercial, residential and silence areas or zones for implementation of prescribed noise standards. The notification is relevant to the current debate in Pune as police and citizens are seeking stricter compliance with noise rules during the Ganesh festival.

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What the notification says

Under the Noise Pollution Rules, state governments can classify areas into different categories for enforcing noise standards.

The 2017 amendment to the rules also stated that an area cannot be treated as a silence zone unless it is specifically notified by the state government.

Following this, the Maharashtra Environment Department directed administrative departments to notify silence areas and other zones under their control.

The Urban Development Department subsequently issued its June 30, 2018 notification.

The notification contains a schedule listing the notified areas and their respective categories.

Pune’s noise debate

The notification comes into focus as Pune prepares for Ganeshotsav amid a sharp debate over the use of DJs and high-powered sound systems.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has announced a limit of four bass and four top speakers for festival sound systems. Police have also warned of action against organisers who violate prescribed noise limits. The use of plasma and pressure-mid systems has been prohibited.

Loudspeakers will be allowed until midnight on September 19, 20, 22, 23 and 25. On other days, they must be switched off by 10 pm. The midnight relaxation does not remove the requirement to follow prescribed noise limits.

The issue has also triggered a citizens’ campaign against high-decibel festival celebrations. Activist Vidyanand Bapat has been among the prominent voices seeking tighter controls on festival noise. He was assaulted while speaking about the issue earlier this week, leading to further attention to the noise debate.

The 121 notified areas

The following 121 areas are listed in the notification’s schedule:

1) District Court, Near Sancheti Hospital, Shivaji Nagar, Pune 411 005.

2) National Green Tribunal (Western Zone), Agarkar Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411 001.

3) Labour Court, PMT Building, Commercial Building No. 1, Swargate, Pune 411 042.

4) Industrial Court, Commercial Building 1, Swargate, Pune 411 042.

5) V C Jail Court, Yerawada, Pune 411 006.

6) Family Court, Floor No. 7 and 9, Bharati Vidyapeeth Bhavan, Main Road, Near Alka Talkies, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

7) University and College Tribunal, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) Campus, Ganeshkhind, Pune, Maharashtra 411 007.

8) Charity Commissioner, 1, B. S. Dhole Patil Path, Sangamvadi, Pune, Maharashtra 411 001.

9) PMC Court, PMC Main Building, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

10) Maharashtra State Co-operative Court, PMT Building Commercial, Swargate, Pune 411 042.

11) Savitribai Phule Pune University, Ganeshkhind, Pune, Maharashtra 411 007.

12) Bharati Vidyapeeth Campus, Pune-Satara Road, Near Katraj Dairy, Dhankawadi, Pune 411 043.

13) Symbiosis International University, Symbiosis Vishwabhavan, Senapati Bapat Road, Opposite Balbharati, Pune 411 004.

14) Tilak Maharashtra University, 1242, Near Perugate, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

15) Government Polytechnic, Range Hill Corner, 5, Ganeshkhind Road, Range Hill Corner, Jawahar Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 016.

16) Maharashtra Institute of Technology, S. No. 124, Paud Road, Kothrud, Pune 411 038.

17) Deccan Education Society's Fergusson College (Arts, Science), Deccan, Pune 411 004.

18) Sir Parashurambhau College, Tilak Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune, Maharashtra 411 030.

19) Modern Education Society's Nowrosjee Wadia College (Arts and Science), 19, Late Prin. V. K. Joag Path, Pune 411 001.

20) Sadhu Vaswani Mission's St. Mira's College for Girls (Arts and Commerce), 6, Koregaon Park, Pune 411 001.

21) Marathwada Mitra Mandal's College of Commerce, 302/A, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune 411 004.

22) Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Sanstha's Shree Siddhivinayak Arts and Commerce Mahila Mahavidyalaya, Karvenagar, Pune 411 052.

23) Progressive Education Society's Modern College of Arts, Science and Commerce College, Ganeshkhind, Pune 411 053.

24) Spicer Memorial College, Arts, Commerce and Science, Aundh, Pune 411 007.

25) Pune Vidyarthi Griha's College of Science, 44, Vidyanagari, Shivdarshan, Parvati, Pune 411 009.

26) Sinhagad Technical Education Society's Sinhgad College of Science, Sr. No. 44/1, Vadgaon (Bk), Sinhgad Road, Pune 411 041.

27) Maharashtra Girls Education Society's Huzurpaga Mahila Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Laxmi Road, Pune 411 030.

28) The Film and Television Institute of India, No. 11, Telephone Exchange, Law College Road, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune 411 004.

29) Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, 666, Upper Indiranagar, Bibvewadi, Pune 411 037.

30) AISSMS College of Engineering, 1 Kennedy Road, Near R.T.O. Office, Pune, Maharashtra 411 001.

31) MKSSS's Cummins College of Engineering for Women, Survey No. 11/2, Karve Nagar, Pune 411 052.

32) B.J. Medical College, Jai Prakash Narayan Road, Near Pune Railway Station, Pune 411 001.

33) Indian Law Society's Law College, Law College Road, Chiplunkar Road, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 004.

34) Dnyan Prabodhini Prashala, 510, Near Hati Ganpathi Temple, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

35) Abhinava Vidyalaya, 47, Maharshi Karve Road, Erandwane, Pune 411 004.

36) Delhi Public School, Nyati Estate Road, Nyati County, Mohammed Wadi, Pune 411 060.

37) Victorious Kids Educares, Survey Nos. 53, 54 & 58, Hissa 2/1A, Fountain Road, Off Pune-Nagar Road, Kharadi, Pune 411 014.

38) Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1, AFS, Lohegaon, New Project Area, Pune International Airport Area, Lohegaon Road, Lohgaon, Pune 411 032.

39) Symbiosis International School, Gate No. 3, Symbiosis Viman Nagar Campus, Off New Airport Road, Viman Nagar, Pune 411 014.

40) HHCP High School for Girls, Laxmi Road, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

41) Agashe College, 3, Shankar Rao Lohane Marg, Opposite Tilak Maharashtra Vidyapeeth, Gultekdi, Pune 411 037.

42) Bharat English School, Narveer Tanaji Wadi, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

43) AW Sindhu Vidya Bhavan, No. 352, Sindh Society, Sadhu Vasvani Nagar, Aundh, Pune 411 007.

44) Nutan Marathi Vidyalaya, 21, Budhwar Peth, Bajirao Road, Pune 411 030.

45) The Orbis School, 33, 3A/6, Keshavnagar, Mundhwa, Pune 411 036.

46) Huzur Paga School, Rajas Society, Katraj, Pune 411 046.

47) Shri Shivaji Preparatory Military School, 55/56, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

48) Loyola High School & Junior College, Pune 411 008.

49) S.P.M. English School, 1658, Sadashiv Peth, S. P. College Campus, Lokamanya Nagar, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

50) Agrasen High School, Yerawada, Pune 411 006.

51) Orchid School, Pashan Road, Pashan, Pune 411 008.

52) Don Bosco High School, Don Bosco Edu-Complex, Don Bosco Marg, Yerawada, Pune 411 008.

53) Rajiv Gandhi Academy of E-Learning, Parvati Darshan, Pune 411 009.

54) Dr. Naidu Contagious Disease Hospital, Next to Hotel Le-Meridian, Behind Pune Railway Station, Pune.

55) King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital, Rasta Peth, Pune.

56) Sancheti Hospital, 11/12 Thube Park, Shivajinagar, Pune.

57) Poona Hospital & Research Centre, 27, Near Alka Talkies, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

58) Inlaks Budhrani Hospital, 7-9, Koregaon Park, Pune 411 001.

59) GMF Ruby Hall Clinic, 40, Sassoon Road, Pune 411 001.

60) Bharati Hospital, Katraj-Dhankawadi, Pune-Satara Road, Pune 411 043.

61) N M Wadia Institute of Cardiology, 32, Sassoon Road, Pune 411 001.

62) Hardikar Hospital, 1160/61, University Road, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

63) Jahangir Hospital, 32, Sassoon Road, Pune 411 001.

64) Medipoint Hospital, S. No. 241/1, New D. P. Road, Aundh-Baner Road, Pune 411 007.

65) Apex Superspeciality Hospital, 720/8, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Asha Colony, Lokamanya Nagar, Navi Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

66) Sahyadri Speciality Hospital, Karve Road, Plot No. 30 C, Erandwane, Karve Road, Pune 411 004.

67) Deendayal Memorial Hospital, 926, F. C. Road, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

68) Ranka Hospital, Plot No. 157/5, Off Pune-Satara Road, Opposite CPWD Office, Near Panchmi Hotel, Mukund Nagar, Swargate, Parvati, Pune 411 037.

69) Dhondumama Sathe Hospital, Plot No. 23, Karve Road, Pune.

70) Dr. Hardikar's Hospital, Opp. LIC Office, Ganesh Khind Road, Sushrut Hospital, Pune.

71) Sanjeevani Nursing Home, Gadital, Hadapsar, Pune.

72) National Institute of Ophthalmology, 1187/30, Off Ghole Road, Near Mahatma Phule Museum, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 005.

73) Shah Accident Hospital, Yerawada, Pune.

74) Pramodini Urology Foundation, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune.

75) Adarsh Hospital Nursing Home, S.N. 11/12, Kondhwa Budruk, Near Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Near Kaveri Apartments, Pune 411 048.

76) Ruby Hall Clinic, No. 59/6, Azad Nagar, Wanowarie, Pune 411 040.

77) Agarwal Maternity & General Hospital, S. N. 45/1, 2 & 5, Sangarsh Chowk, Kharadi Road, Chandannagar, Pune 411 014.

78) Bhide Hospital, Laxmi Park, Opp. Senadatta Police Chowky, 18, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road, Navi Peth, Sadashiv Peth, Pune 411 030.

79) Alatkar Hospital Nursing Home, Bhosale Garden, Opp. 111 Bus Stop, Pune-Solapur Road, Pune 411 028.

80) Anamaya Nursing Home, S. No. 48/1B/5, Gokulnagar, Katraj-Kondhwa Road, Kondhwa Budruk, Pune 411 048.

81) Dr. Kotbagi Laxman Shripad, S. No. 163, D. P. Road, Aundh, Kotbagi Hospital, Pune 411 028.

82) Dr. Sathe Gopal Anant, 759/4, Deccan Gymkhana, Sathe Hospital, Pune 411 004.

83) Shraddha Hospital, Solapur Road, Pune.

84) Global Hospital and Research Institute, 577/2, Near Police Chowkey, Off Sinhgad Road, Dattawadi, Pune 411 030.

85) Subudh Hospital, Kothrud, Pune.

86) Krishna Hospital, Paud Road, Pune.

87) Sangamnerkar Hospital, Vadgaonsheri, Next to Inorbit Mall, Somanath Nagar, Pune-Nagar Road, Pune 411 014.

88) Vinod Memorial Hospital, Vishrantwadi, Pune.

89) Gandhi Hospital, Hadapsar, Pune.

90) K.E.M. Hospital, Rasta Peth, Pune.

91) Ratna Memorial Hospital MMF, Senapati Bapat Road, Pune.

92) Noble Hospital, 153, Magarpatta City Road, Hadapsar, Pune 411 013.

93) Inlaks and Budhrani Hospital, Koregaon Park, Pune.

94) Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Nal Stop, Pune.

95) Siddhi Hospital and Laproscopic Centre Pvt. Ltd., Dhankawadi, Pune.

96) Rao Nursing Home, Bibvewadi, Pune.

97) Joshi Hospital, MMF, Erandawana, Pune.

98) Deendayal Memorial, FC Road, Shivajinagar, Pune.

99) Chintamani Hospital, Bibwewadi, Pune.

100) Bhandari Maternity & Nursing Home, Sinhgad Road, Pune.

101) Shahade Hospital, Mitra Mandal Chowk, Parvati, Pune.

102) Siddharth Hospital, Gultekadi Market Yard, Pune.

103) Dr. Purohit Hospital, Parvati, Pune.

104) Parvati General Hospital, Yogeshwar Complex, Ground Floor, Dandekar Pool, Behind Parvati Petrol Pump, Opposite Golden Wheel Hotel, Dandekar Pool, Parvati Gaon, Parvati Paytha, Pune 411 030.

105) Unity Ortho and Eye Hospital, Rajdhani Complex, Near Shri Shankar Maharaj Marg, Pune-Satara Road, Pune.

106) Sanjeevan Hospital, 23, Off Karve Road, Near Garware College, Pune.

107) Sahyadri Hospital (Hadapsar), G & G Tower, Survey No. 153/A, Hissa No. 124/21, Magarpatta, Hadapsar, Pune 411 028.

108) Rakshak Multispeciality Hospital, Opposite Abhiruchi Resort, Wadgaon Budruk, Sinhagad Road, Pune.

109) Rakshak Hospital, 52/1/1, Shreeram Nagar Society, Chandan Nagar, Pune-Nagar Highway.

110) Pawar Hospital, Sr. No. 22, Plot No. 49, Balajinagar, Dhankawadi, Pune.

111) Paranjpe Eye Clinic & Surgery Centre, 894, Venkatesh Apt., Off FC Road, Goodluck Chowk, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune.

112) Oyster & Pearl Hospital Ltd., 1671-75, Ganeshkhind Road, Behind Hotel Pride, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 002.

113) Kirad Hospital, House No. 368, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Nana Peth, New Nana Peth, Ganesh Peth, Pune 411 002.

114) Modern Hospital, 461, Nana Peth, Near Sant Kabir Police Chowky, Opp. Modern Bakery, Pune 411 002.

115) Pratibha Nursing Home, Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune 411 002.

116) Mai Mangeshkar Hospital, Survey No. 117/1, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Warje, Trilok Society, Giridhar Nagar, Warje, Pune 411 058.

117) Kotbagi Hospital, 163, D. P. Road, Near DAV Public School, Aundh, Pune 411 007.

118) Kamal Nursing Home, 2, Suparshwanath Society, Market Yard Road, Market Yard, Gultekdi, Pune 411 037.

119) Kataria Hospital, Nagar Road, Yerawada, Pune 411 006.

120) Karne Hospital Pvt. Ltd., Krishna Chambers, Opp. Laxmi Narayan Theatre, Pune 411 030.

121) M M F's Joshi Hospital, 93/5A, Deccan Gymkhana, Pune 411 004.