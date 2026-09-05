Pune: Woman Dies After Dahi Handi Iron Structure Collapses In Old Sangvi; Son Refuses To File Complaint | Representative Image

Pune: A 45-year-old woman died after an iron structure erected for a Dahi Handi festival collapsed on her in Old Sangvi late on Friday night, police said. The deceased has been identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan. The incident took place after the Dahi Handi event organised by Vighnaharta Mandal had ended.

The iron framework was being dismantled when a portion of the structure suddenly fell on Pathan’s head. She was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival. The Sangvi police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police to act if negligence found

Police said Pathan’s son is a member of the local mandal organising variouos cultural events. Her family has therefore declined to file a complaint against the organisers.

The family has also requested police not to register a case on their own initiative. They said they did not want other young members of the mandal to face legal trouble.

However, police said the investigation will determine whether anyone was responsible for the death.

“An ADR is being registered. As of now, the incident is under investigation. If anybody is found guilty of negligence or found to be responsible for the death, a case will be registered against them and appropriate action will be taken,” an official from Sangvi police station said.

The police are now examining the circumstances in which the iron structure collapsed and whether there was any negligence during its dismantling.

Incident raises safety concerns

The death has caused grief in Old Sangvi and has also raised questions about safety during the setting up and dismantling of temporary structures used for public festivals.

Dahi Handi is a major street festival in Pune during Janmashtami. The celebrations involve Govinda teams forming human pyramids to break decorated pots. Large events often include temporary structures, crowds, music systems and public gatherings.

In recent years, Dahi Handi celebrations in Pune have also grown into large public events. Celebrity appearances, sponsors, social media personalities and prize competitions have become part of several celebrations.

This has increased the need for crowd management and safety arrangements at festival venues.

Meanwhile, police have warned mandals against violating prescribed sound limits. Action has also been warned against the use of high-powered sound systems, including pressure mids and plasma sound systems.

The Old Sangvi incident, however, occurred after the festival event had concluded, while the iron framework was being dismantled. The investigation will determine how the structure collapsed and whether any safety lapse contributed to Pathan’s death.