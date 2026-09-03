Pune: ₹18.60 Crore Modernisation Plan Approved For Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Appu Ghar | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A ₹18.60 crore modernisation plan has been approved for Appu Ghar, the popular amusement park in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The decision was taken during the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting on Wednesday, according to Bhosari BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Landge announced the decision on X and said the project would give a major boost to tourism and entertainment in the city.

The plan includes new rides and attractions, a food court, restrooms, CCTV security systems and theme development across the park. The civic body has also approved a two-year extension of the existing lease of M/s Pushpak Amusements, with revised rent rates as per the contract terms and conditions. This will be followed by a further 15-year extension of the lease agreement, Landge said.

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New rides and attractions planned

The proposed modernisation will introduce several new attractions at Appu Ghar. These include a Log Flume, a Kids Roller Coaster, a 360-degree Immersive Dome, a Niagara-style artificial waterfall and a VR Zone.

The project also includes improvements to other facilities across the amusement park. Landge said the decision was taken with a focus on the interests of Pimpri-Chinchwad residents. He credited the BJP-led civic leadership and municipal administration for the decision.

He also said the project would support the city’s tourism and entertainment sectors.

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Appu Ghar’s 35-year legacy

Appu Ghar, also known as Indira Gandhi Udyan, is located near Durga Tekdi and Pradhikaran in Nigdi. The amusement park has been a popular family destination for residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune for decades.

According to information cited by Landge, Appu Ghar has completed around 35 years as an entertainment destination. Its development began around 1989 and the park was opened to the public in 1992.

The park was developed as a recreational facility for residents of the growing industrial city and surrounding areas. Appu Ghar takes its name from Appu, the elephant mascot of the 1982 Asian Games. The original Appu Ghar in Delhi was opened in 1984.

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Park to get major facelift

The proposed ₹18.60 crore investment is expected to give the ageing amusement park a major facelift. The plan covers both entertainment facilities and basic visitor amenities. New rides will be added while facilities such as toilets, food areas and security systems will also be upgraded.

CCTV systems are part of the modernisation plan to improve security inside the park. The Pimpri-Chinchwad civic administration has listed Appu Ghar among the city’s major recreational spaces.

The park is situated on land associated with the civic body, while its operations have been handled by private operators. Landge said the latest decision reflects the BJP’s focus on developing Pimpri-Chinchwad as a stronger tourism and entertainment destination.

The modernisation is expected to reshape one of the city’s oldest amusement parks while continuing its role as a family entertainment hub.