Centre Taking Steps To Promote Handloom: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni In Pune | Sourced

Pune: The Central Government is undertaking several initiatives to promote India’s handloom sector and create better market opportunities for local artisans, said Rajya Sabha MP Dr Medha Kulkarni.

Kulkarni was speaking at the inauguration of the Pune outlet of Nirupa’s Yeola Paithani and Silk Sarees on Bhandarkar Road. The brand, which has an outlet in Thane, has opened its first showroom in Pune.

“India has different kinds of textiles that are renowned across regions. The government is undertaking various initiatives to promote handloom and provide market access to products made by local artisans,” Kulkarni said, referring to National Handloom Day, MSME schemes and credit facilities for artisans.

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She stressed the need to preserve traditional weaving skills and livelihoods, adding that saree weaving was an art that needed to be promoted among future generations.

Kulkarni also said efforts were underway to explore providing space at railway stations for textile outlets and the sale of locally made handicraft products.

Nirupa Tayade, founder of Nirupa’s, said the showroom offers Yeola Paithani, Banarasi, silk and Patola sarees, with prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹7 lakh. She said the sarees are woven on authentic handlooms by artisans.

Actor Prajakta Mali is the brand ambassador of Nirupa’s.