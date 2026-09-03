Breaking: Vidyanand Bapat Severely Assaulted During Feedback Drive On Pune’s Tilak Road | Sourced

Pune: Vidyanand Bapat, who recently came into the spotlight for opposing the use of DJs and high-decibel loudspeakers during the Ganesh festival, was allegedly assaulted at Kashale Chowk on Tilak Road in Pune while collecting feedback from members of the public.

According to the sources, Bapat was allegedly beaten by activists associated with a Ganesh mandal. Sources said around four people were present during the incident.

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Bapat had opposed loud DJs during Ganeshotsav

The circumstances leading to the alleged assault, the identities of those involved and whether a police complaint or case has been registered were not available in the material provided.

Bapat, 37, is a BPO professional originally from Ratnagiri who has been living in Narayan Peth for around eight years. He recently attracted attention after speaking out against noise pollution and the use of DJs and high-volume loudspeakers during public festivals, particularly Ganeshotsav.

His demand for restrictions on DJs and high-volume sound systems during a Pune Municipal Corporation meeting on Ganeshotsav preparations reportedly led to a heated confrontation with Ganesh mandal workers. A video of the confrontation subsequently circulated on social media.

Bapat demands noise control

Bapat has maintained that his campaign is against excessive noise and not against Ganeshotsav or any particular religion. He has also said similar restrictions should apply to other public events, including religious programmes, political rallies and processions.

He has reportedly submitted complaints and representations to civic officials, elected representatives and senior government offices seeking action against noise pollution.

Bapat is not a politician or an established public figure. His recent prominence has come from his campaign against excessive noise in Pune.

Further details are awaited.