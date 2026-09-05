Pune: ₹426 Crore Sanctioned For Hinjawadi Roads; High-Power Panel Orders Immediate Action On Traffic & Metro Connectivity | DIO

Pune: The Maharashtra government has sanctioned ₹426 crore for internal road development in the Hinjawadi IT Park area, with the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) directed to start work immediately. The decision was taken at the first meeting of a high-power committee formed to address Hinjawadi’s growing traffic and infrastructure problems.

District Collector Jitendra Dudi directed departments to begin work on a priority basis in areas facing severe congestion and submit execution reports. The meeting focused on traffic congestion, poor internal roads, metro connectivity, public transport, water supply and other infrastructure needs in Hinjawadi and nearby Maan and Marunji villages.

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19-km network planned for metro last-mile connectivity

The committee also discussed a wider transport plan to connect metro stations with IT companies, residential societies and nearby villages.

Around 19.1 km of roads have been proposed for last-mile connectivity to metro stations in Hinjawadi. Of this, around 7.225 km will come under PMRDA and 11.974 km under MIDC.

The plan is not limited to road repairs. Officials have been asked to develop footpaths, cycle tracks, tactile paths, safe road crossings, streetlights and signage along these routes.

The facilities will also have to be accessible to persons with disabilities.

Roads within about 500 metres to 1.5 km of metro stations will be developed as part of the last-mile network.

Bus stops, shuttle and feeder bus services, auto stands and bus bays are also proposed near metro-linked roads. Public cycle-sharing facilities and planned parking spaces near metro stations are also being considered.

The aim is to make it easier for people to reach metro stations without depending on private vehicles.

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Traffic study and six DP roads

Dudi directed officials to conduct a scientific traffic study immediately. Measures to ease congestion will be planned based on its findings.

The committee also discussed developing a transit hub in Hinjawadi. Officials have been asked to examine whether alternative sites can be identified for depots, in addition to the available space for a PMPML depot.

PMRDA was directed to take action on six Development Plan (DP) roads in Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji. Officials were told to plan roads, pedestrian facilities, cycle tracks and public transport together while keeping future traffic growth in mind.

Heavy vehicles carrying construction material have also been barred from entering internal roads during morning and evening peak hours. Authorities have been directed to ensure that the restriction is properly enforced.

Roads to include drainage and utility corridors

The road development plan will include storm-water drainage and space for water and sewage pipelines.

Separate utility corridors are also proposed for electricity and optical fibre cables. Space will be kept for gas pipelines.

The integrated planning is intended to prevent roads from being repeatedly dug up for utility work after construction.

Water supply remains a key concern

The committee also discussed Hinjawadi’s long-standing water supply problem.

Officials said discussions are underway with Tata Company regarding allocation of water from Mulshi Dam. Necessary steps are being taken, the meeting was told.

The Collector stressed the need for long-term water supply planning as the population of Hinjawadi and surrounding areas continues to grow.

PCMC to handle waste management

The meeting also decided that waste disposal in the Hinjawadi area will be handled by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

The gram panchayats bordering Hinjawadi will transport collected waste to PCMC facility centres. The administration will provide waste collection vehicles, known as ghanta gadis, for the purpose.

AI-based CCTV cameras planned

Security in Hinjawadi will also be strengthened through AI-based CCTV cameras.

Dudi said the police department will install the cameras, with funding to be provided by the district administration.

The committee also discussed the rising electricity demand in the area. Officials were asked to submit a report on the land required for a new Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) substation.

The authorities were further directed to take steps to provide playgrounds, cultural centres and green public spaces for residents.

Collector to inspect Hinjawadi next week

The meeting was attended by MLAs Shankar Mandekar and Babaji Kale, Additional District Collector Satish Raut, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, Pimpri-Chinchwad police Deputy Commissioner (Traffic) Vikrant Deshmukh and citizens from Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji.

Dudi said he will personally visit Hinjawadi next week to inspect the progress of the development works.

Before the visit, all concerned departments have been directed to start work on the decisions taken at the meeting and submit execution reports.

The planned road, public transport and metro connectivity works are expected to reduce travel time and dependence on private vehicles while improving safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The measures are also aimed at reducing fuel use and pollution and making travel easier for IT employees, residents and businesses in the area.