Operation Ashdar: Pakistani LeT Terrorist Yasir Killed In J&K's Budgam; AK Rifle, War-Like Stores Recovered By Army, Police And CRPF | X / ANI & File phohto

Budgam: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday identified the terrorist killed in Operation Ashdar as Yasir, a Pakistani national linked to the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

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Confirming the kill, security forces issued a stern warning to anti-national elements in a post on X, stating, "You Can Run But You Can't Hide!" The terrorist neutralised, during Op Ashdar, has been identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national of Lashkar e Taiba."

The operation comes amid intensified intelligence-based surveillance and joint security drives across the region. Officials said the elimination of the foreign terrorist is another major blow to terror networks attempting to destabilise peace in Jammu and Kashmir, adding that an investigation is underway to trace his local links and activities.

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Operation Ashdar is a joint counter-terror operation being carried out by the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in the Ashdar Gali area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.

Further details regarding the operation are awaited.

On Friday, a terrorist was neutralised by the Indian Army under 'Operation ASHDAR' in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

According to the Indian Army's Chinar Corps, one AK Rifle and other war-like stores were also recovered during the search operation, which continues in the region.

The search operation was launched jointly by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF in Ashdar Gali, Budgam.

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"OP ASHDAR, Budgam Based on specific intelligence input, a Joint Search Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and @crpf_srinagar in general area Ashdar Gali, Budgam," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

"Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity and upon being challenged, terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which One terrorist neutralised and one AK rifle and other war-like stores recovered. Search operation is in progress," it further posted.

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