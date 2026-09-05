Teachers’ Day 2026: PM Modi Highlights President Murmu’s Message On Knowledge, Values, Curiosity And ‘Nation First’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted President Droupadi Murmu’s Teachers’ Day message, in which she underlined the crucial role of teachers in shaping students through knowledge, skills, values and motivation.
Sharing excerpts from the President’s message on X, PM Modi said teachers shape destinies and highlighted her call for educators to encourage independent thinking, curiosity and a questioning mindset among students.
President Murmu, in her message marking Teachers’ Day, described teaching as more than a profession or career, calling it a “sacred task of shaping humanity” and a responsibility to illuminate the path for future generations.
President Murmu stresses independent thinking
The President said teachers do far more than deliver a curriculum. Through their conduct and example, they also help students develop the skills and values needed to lead meaningful lives.
She emphasised that encouraging independent thinking, igniting curiosity, promoting questions and strengthening students’ ability to reason, argue and make judgements are among the most valuable aspects of teaching.
According to Murmu, such education can help nurture future entrepreneurs, scientists, artists and citizens capable of developing innovative solutions to emerging challenges.
She also drew upon India's cultural traditions, referring to the ideal of ‘Acharyadevo Bhava’, which places teachers in a position of deep respect.
Murmu recalls her own teachers
The President also reflected on her personal experiences as a student, recalling the teachers who guided and encouraged her during her education.
She said their affection and support helped awaken her potential and gave her the confidence to pursue higher goals. Murmu also recalled her own experience as a teacher at the Sri Aurobindo Integral School in Rairangpur, Odisha, where she taught children and participated in their cultural and sporting activities.
She said teaching children also taught her valuable lessons, particularly through their spontaneity and curiosity.
Murmu further recalled her interactions with students at a school located on the premises around Rashtrapati Bhavan and spoke about her efforts to engage with children and understand their ideas.
Teachers asked to shape responsible citizens
In the concluding part of her message, President Murmu said teachers have a “sacred duty” to guide students to become good human beings.
She stressed that teachers must uphold the trust placed in them by parents and guardians and ensure that their behaviour does not create fear, anxiety or a sense of inferiority among children.
The President said India's journey towards becoming a developed nation must be accompanied by social inclusion and urged teachers to help shape generations that respect India's cultural heritage and traditions, develop a scientific outlook and work for the welfare of humanity.
She also called on educators to promote the ideal of Antyodaya, protect the environment and living beings, pursue individual and collective excellence, and move forward with the spirit of ‘Nation First’.
PM Modi shares president’s message
Highlighting these themes, PM Modi said President Murmu's message emphasises the responsibility of teachers in shaping the future of the country.
Teachers’ Day is observed every year on September 5 to commemorate the birth anniversary of former President and renowned educationist Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.