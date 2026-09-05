Belgium’s Chocolate Tribute To India Gate For PM Modi Melts On The Way, Carries World War History |

The Belgium Embassy in India on Friday shared a photograph of a unique gift Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever planned to present to PM Narendra Modi during his official visit. However, the gift melted before it could reach PM Modi. The gift was a replica of historic India Gate, which was made entirely from fine Belgian chocolate.

The Belgium embassy shared the unique gift photograph in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and captioned, "The viral India Gate made of chocolate you were wondering about…" and noted that the sweet creation was destroyed in the journey.

The embassy further wrote, "PM Bart De Wever had hoped to present this sweet Belgian creation to PM Narendra Modi. Unfortunately, it broke! But PM is determined that it finds its way to PM Modi & India — next time!"

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A unique gift from Belgium melted

Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever had planned to present an unusual gift to PM Narendra Modi during his official meeting, but unfortunately, the gift couldn't survive and melted during the journey. On Friday, the Embassy of Belgium shared a post on X, sharing the picture of the unique gift before it broke. The picture showed an iconic India Gate entirely made up of Belgian chocolate. The embassy informed that the gift broke, but the PM of Belgium has high hopes and is determined that it will find its way to India and PM Modi next time.

The chocolate sculpture featured an enlarged portion of the inscription commemorating Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in France, Flanders (a region in Belgium), Mesopotamia and Persia, East Africa, Gallipoli by mentioning it in a written form on a chocolate India Gate.

PM Bart De Wever on sweet diplomatic gift

PM Wever himself spoke about the sweet diplomatic gift during a joint press conference with PM Modi following their meeting at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Thursday.

He said, "I had actually planned to present to Prime Minister Modi a fitting gift — a sculpture of India Gate entirely made out of the best Belgian chocolates."

Promising the gift would make its journey to PM Modi in time, he said, "Chocolate is excellent for diplomacy, but not excellent for diplomatic travel, we noticed. But no worries, we have a backup in Belgium, and one way or another, I will get it to Prime Minister Modi in one piece."

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Linked to World War I- PM Wever

The PM of Belgium also mentioned that India Gate carries a deep message and also said how it is linked to World War I. PM Wever said, "On the sculpture, the chocolate version, we enlarged a part of the inscription that commemorates Indian soldiers who fought and fell in Flanders Fields during the First World War."

PM Wever said, "More than a century ago, Indian soldiers travelled thousands of miles to fight on Belgian soil, and we have not forgotten this. We have not forgotten their courage and their sacrifice. It is a part of our history and of our shared history, and it reminds us that peace can never be taken for granted. Unfortunately, it is a lesson that has become relevant again in the world of today..."

World War I

During World War I, more than 130,000 Indian soldiers served on the Western Front in France and Belgium. They played a vital role in late 1914 by helping halt the German advance during the First Battle of Ypres in the Ypres Salient of Flanders, suffering massive casualties in harsh, unfamiliar European conditions. To commemorate those soldiers, an Indian War Memorial stands near the Menin Gate in Ypres, Belgium, to honour their sacrifice.