'Looks 20 Years Younger': Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Buzz

Patna: A video of Independent MP from Purnia, Papu Yadav, addressing reporters over the case involving CJP activist Nishu Azad has sparked a buzz on social media.
While Yadav was speaking about the legal matter, viewers appeared more focused on his noticeably changed appearance, with his dramatic weight loss becoming the main talking point online.
Video sparks online discussion
The clip, dated September 4, quickly caught the attention of users on X, many of whom said they initially struggled to recognise the lawmaker. Several users pointed to his striking physical transformation, with the extent of his weight loss prompting widespread discussion.
Netizens react
The video triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users jokingly said, "Where is the rest of Pappu Yadav?"
Another user said,"Stop spreading fake news? Where is Pappu Yadav in this??"
"Even if it's Ozempic, Its good for him. Looks 20 years younger," another user said.
"Ozempic is miracle," another user said.
Another user asked,"Bro what happened to you?"
Another user wrote,"AI generated Pappu Yadav"
There is no confirmation from Yadav or his office regarding the sudden weight loss.
Ozempic is a drug that is primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes and is sometimes used off-label for weight management under medical supervision.
The video has garnered more than 544.3K views in just a few hours of posting on X.