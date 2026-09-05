'Looks 20 Years Younger': Purnia MP Pappu Yadav’s Drastic Weight Loss Sparks Ozempic Buzz

Pappu Yadav | X

Patna: A video of Independent MP from Purnia, Papu Yadav, addressing reporters over the case involving CJP activist Nishu Azad has sparked a buzz on social media.

While Yadav was speaking about the legal matter, viewers appeared more focused on his noticeably changed appearance, with his dramatic weight loss becoming the main talking point online.

Video sparks online discussion

The clip, dated September 4, quickly caught the attention of users on X, many of whom said they initially struggled to recognise the lawmaker. Several users pointed to his striking physical transformation, with the extent of his weight loss prompting widespread discussion.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On the case related to CJP activist Nishu Azad, Independent MP Pappu Yadav says, "Now, as long as Rahul Gandhi is not sitting at the police station for a protest, the daughter will never get justice. Today, we had to sit at the police station for three… pic.twitter.com/jUUJkBFXFw — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2026

Netizens react

The video triggered reactions from netizens on X. One of the users jokingly said, "Where is the rest of Pappu Yadav?"

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user said,"Stop spreading fake news? Where is Pappu Yadav in this??"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Even if it's Ozempic, Its good for him. Looks 20 years younger," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Ozempic is miracle," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user asked,"Bro what happened to you?"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Another user wrote,"AI generated Pappu Yadav"

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There is no confirmation from Yadav or his office regarding the sudden weight loss.

Ozempic is a drug that is primarily prescribed for type 2 diabetes and is sometimes used off-label for weight management under medical supervision.

The video has garnered more than 544.3K views in just a few hours of posting on X.