Assam’s Rangpur Sivasagar Ensemble Nominated For UNESCO World Heritage Status; Know About The Historic Ahom Capital

Assam’s Rangpur Sivasagar Ensemble Nominated For UNESCO World Heritage Status | X/ @himantabiswa

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Rangpur Sivasagar Ensemble, which is the historic capital of Ahom, has been formally submitted to UNESCO for World Heritage status. The CM on Friday, September 4, 2026, said the nomination highlights the architectural, cultural and technological legacy of the Ahom kingdom, including iconic monuments such as Rang Ghar, palaces, temples and historic water tanks.

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Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble submitted for UNESCO site

The historic Rangpur-Sivasagar Ensemble has been finally submitted for the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Chief Minister said that the historic complex represents the capital of the Ahom dynasty, which ruled the Brahmaputra Valley for six centuries.

In a post on X, Sarma said India’s Permanent Mission to UNESCO formally submitted the nomination on June 19, 2026, under UNESCO’s criteria (iii) and (iv).

Highlighting the iconic site, the CM said, "This historic complex houses Assam’s finest Ahom temples, palaces, water tanks and engineering marvels - including Rang Ghar, Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatre. This builds on the landmark 2024 UNESCO recognition of the Charaideo Moidams- together, the two sites complete the Ahom story: where the dynasty rests, and where it ruled."

About Rangpur-Sivasagar

The Rangpur-Sivasagar Historical Ensemble is located in the present-day Sivasagar district of Assam and is situated about 360 km northeast of Guwahati. Rangpur served as the capital of the Ahom kingdom during a significant period of its history. The Ahoms ruled Assam for nearly six centuries, from 1228 to 1826, and developed a distinctive architectural tradition that blended indigenous techniques with influences from other cultures.

The Rangpur–Sivasagar cultural landscape is particularly known for its monumental structures, tanks and sacred sites. Among its most famous landmarks is Rang Ghar, often described as one of Asia’s oldest surviving amphitheatres. Built during the Ahom period, the two-storeyed structure is believed to have served as a royal pavilion from where members of the Ahom court watched traditional games and cultural performances.

Talatal Ghar another prominent structure

Another prominent monument is Talatal Ghar. It is a massive palace and military structure featuring multiple levels and underground passages. The complex reflects the Ahom rulers’ architectural skills and strategic planning.

The historic landscape also includes Sivasagar Sivadol, dedicated to Hindu deities including Lord Shiva, along with Vishnu Dol and Devidol. The temples stand beside the historic Sivasagar tank, one of the largest man-made tanks associated with the Ahom era.

If inscribed, the heritage status could further strengthen conservation efforts and place the historic Ahom capital on the global cultural map. It could also encourage greater interest in Sivasagar among history enthusiasts and travellers seeking to explore Assam’s royal past.