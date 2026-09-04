Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits 1,200-Year-Old Negheriting Shiva Doul; What Makes This Ancient Temple Special?

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits 1,200-Year-Old Negheriting Shiva Doul |

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the historic Negheriting Shiva Doul on Thursday, September 3, 2026. It is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the facilities available for devotees. He took stock of arrangements at the temple premises and discussed measures to improve the experience of pilgrims visiting the revered shrine. S arma offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the shrine, which is believed to be nearly 1,200-year-old. Let's take a look at a history of the temple.

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Assam CM visits shrine

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Negheriting Shiva Doul, which is located in Golaghat district on Thursday, September 3, 2026. The CM offered prayers to the ancient shrine and reviewed measures to improve facilities for devotees and tourists visiting the temple.

“The historic Negheriting Shiva Doul, a centre of faith and spirituality for nearly 1,200 years, is an important chapter in Assam's glorious heritage,” Sarma said in a post on X.

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About Negheriting Shiva Doul

Located atop a hill near Dergaon in Assam’s Golaghat district, Negheriting Shiva Doul is believed to be around 1,200 years old and is regarded as one of the significant Shaivite temples in the state. The temple is surrounded by lush greenery, adding to its peaceful and spiritual atmosphere.

What is special about Negheriting Shiva Doul?

The temple is known for its distinctive architecture and its long association with Shaivism in Assam. The main shrine houses a Shiva Lingam, which devotees worship throughout the year. The temple complex also has shrines dedicated to other Hindu deities.

Negheriting Shiva Doul | X/ @TheAshokSinghal

The temple's history is linked to the Dihing River. According to local traditions and legends, the temple has undergone several phases of construction and reconstruction over the centuries. Its present structure is associated with the Ahom period, reflecting the region’s rich cultural and architectural heritage. According to the local tradition, a Shiva lingam was discovered in the shallow waters at a place known as Sheetal Negheri and it was brought back and installed at the reconstructed temple.

Hilltop location significance

One of the most interesting features of Negheriting Shiva Doul is its location on a hillock. The elevated setting offers visitors scenic views of the surrounding landscape while creating a serene environment for prayer and meditation.