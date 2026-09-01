Assam’s Sanchipat Puthi Chitra Gets National Spotlight At Lalit Kala’s 65th Exhibition; What Makes It Unique?

Assam’s Sanchipat Puthi Chitra Gets National Spotlight At Lalit Kala’s 65th Exhibition |

Assam’s traditional art form Sanchipat Puthi Chitra has received a national platform at the 65th National Exhibition of Art, organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi. The inclusion has brought renewed attention to one of Assam’s distinctive manuscript and painting traditions, known for its deep connection with the region’s cultural and literary heritage.

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Assam's Sanchipat Puthi Chitra enters Lalit Kala’s 65th National Exhibition

Assam's rich and centuries-old tradition of illustrated manuscript paintings has achieved significant national recognition with the selection of artist Sujit Das’s Dashavatar for the 65th National Exhibition of Art, 2026, organised in New Delhi. Assam's Sanchipat Puthi has entered the national exhibition for the first time and is being regarded as an important milestone in the cultural and artistic history of Assam.

What is Sanchipat Puthi Chitra?

Sanchipat refers to traditional manuscripts made from the processed bark of the sanchi tree, a material historically used in Assam to preserve religious, literary and cultural texts. The manuscripts, often known as puthi, were handwritten and decorated with illustrations, making them important records of Assam’s intellectual and artistic traditions.

The art is associated with these manuscripts combines writing, illustration and decorative motifs. Artists traditionally use natural materials and colours, while the illustrations may depict religious themes, stories, characters and elements from Assamese cultural life.

What makes the art unique?

One of the most distinctive features of Sanchipat is the use of tree bark as a writing surface. Unlike conventional paper-based manuscripts, sanchipat requires careful preparation to create a durable surface suitable for writing and painting.

The tradition also reflects the craftsmanship involved in preserving knowledge before the arrival of modern printing technologies. Manuscripts were carefully written, illustrated and preserved, which allows generations to access important texts and stories.

Sanchipat Puthi Chitra is therefore more than an artistic practice. It represents the intersection of Assam’s history, literature, craftsmanship and visual culture.