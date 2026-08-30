Assam’s ₹50,000-Crore Mega Development Push: Infra, Welfare & Landmark Proton Therapy Centre |

Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet has approved a transformative Rs 50,000-crore financial package aimed at accelerating capital-intensive development and strengthening infrastructure and welfare initiatives across the state, as announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma following today's cabinet meeting. These funds will be mobilized through Assam’s own resources, support from NABARD, and various schemes of the Central Government to propel the state toward a more developed future.

The comprehensive package prioritises several critical sectors, including robust housing projects for tea garden workers, the construction and modernization of educational institutions, student welfare programs, and the establishment of dedicated women’s markets and hostels. A significant portion of the outlay is also dedicated to strengthening anti-flood embankments to improve the state's resilience against recurring annual floods.

Furthermore, the investment will target primary healthcare, the upgrading of Anganwadi centres, and the expansion of vital road and power networks to invigorate the state's industrial sector and overall economic landscape.

​A major highlight of today's decisions is the cabinet's sanction of Rs 600 crore to set up a cutting-edge Proton Beam Therapy facility at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. This advanced cancer treatment center will be a pioneering addition, marking the first time such sophisticated technology is introduced in a government hospital in India. In India so far it's available in the private sector in Mumbai and Chennai.