Swatantra Bhardwaj Sent To One-Day Police Custody After Arrest In Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Report

Self-styled social media influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj has been sent to one-day police custody by a Delhi court after the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested him in connection with an alleged assault during a protest at Jantar Mantar, news agency ANI.

Bhardwaj was detained by the Crime Branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr on September 4 and subsequently produced before a Delhi court. According to reports citing news agency ANI, the court granted police one-day custody to allow investigators to question him further.

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The arrest comes in connection with an alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, also known as Azad, who is the father of minor student activist Nishu Azad. The incident reportedly took place during a Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Delhi in July 2026.

Assault Allegation At Jantar Mantar

According to The Indian Express, Kumar suffered a head injury during the alleged assault. Police initially described the injuries as simple in nature.

Bhardwaj, who has described himself online as a Hindutva and “Sanatani” content creator, has a significant social media following. In a later podcast appearance, he reportedly made claims about the severity of the assault, including an assertion that he had “cracked the skull” of the man and that several stitches were required.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation are now part of the police investigation.

An FIR was initially registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to causing hurt and wrongful restraint. Following demands for stronger action from CJP members, Youth Congress workers and some MPs, additional provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation were subsequently invoked, according to reports.

Separate POCSO Case

The case later widened after a complaint by Kumar’s minor daughter. A separate FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act over alleged rape threats and online harassment, The Federal reported.

Bhardwaj had previously been detained and questioned in connection with the original incident but was subsequently released.

He later alleged in public remarks that political connections had helped him avoid prolonged custody, naming politicians including Chirag Paswan and Kapil Mishra. The individuals and parties mentioned have denied or distanced themselves from the claims.

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Traced In Bulandshahr

According to Hindustan Times, Bhardwaj attempted to avoid the latest police action by travelling to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. The Crime Branch subsequently traced him there and took him into custody on September 4.

He was then brought before the Delhi court, where investigators sought custody for further questioning. The court granted a one-day remand.

Police are expected to question Bhardwaj about the alleged assault, the circumstances surrounding his subsequent movements and the other allegations that have emerged during the investigation.

The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against Bhardwaj have not been established in court.