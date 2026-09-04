Union Minister Chirag Paswan Files Complaint Against Swatantra Bharadwaj Over Jantar Mantar Assault Claims

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has said he has filed a formal complaint against Swatantra Bharadwaj over claims made in a podcast regarding the alleged assault on activist Nishu Azad's father during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Paswan seeks fair investigation

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan said it was a serious matter for someone to publicly claim that he had assaulted another person so severely that it could have resulted in death. He urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation and establish the facts.

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Paswan also rejected any personal association with Bharadwaj, saying that photographs with political leaders do not establish a personal relationship. He alleged that his name was being misused for political purposes and said he was taking legal action over it.

Podcast remarks spark controversy

The controversy erupted after Bharadwaj, while discussing the Jantar Mantar incident in a podcast, mentioned Paswan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra and described them as being like his "brothers". This led to allegations that political influence had prevented action against him.

Paswan said he and his party stood firmly with Nishu Azad and her family and would ensure that the truth comes out.

Bharadwaj claims self-defence

Bharadwaj, meanwhile, has claimed that the incident was an act of self-defence, alleging that a mob of 10-15 people had surrounded him and that he feared for his life.